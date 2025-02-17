REPORT: Cleveland Guardians Sign Former All-Star Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians knew they needed more starting pitching following the group's lackluster 2024 performance as a whole.
Although the front office has not made any blockbuster moves to address this position group, it has certainly been active in adding to its depth.
Cleveland's latest move was signing LHP John Means to a one-year deal with a team option for the 2026 season, per MLB.com's Anthony Castrovince.
On Sunday evening, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reported that the two sides were "in advanced talks," but the deal reportedly came together on Monday.
The team has yet to officially announce the signing.
It's still unclear when Means could return to the mound, as he underwent a second Tommy John surgery at the end of May last year.
Means was once one of the top starting pitchers in baseball. He was named an All-Star during the 2019 season and finished that year with a 3.60 ERA and a 1.135 WHIP.
Means even threw a no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners in 2021 and missed a perfect game due to one wild pitch on a strikeout.
However, injuries have been a common trend over the last few seasons.
Means only made eight starts in 2023-24 but has still proven to be a productive pitcher in those outings. In these eight appearances, Means has a 2.64 ERA, 0.789 WHIP, and 151 ERA+.
Obviously, the Guardians taking are taking a flier on Means. However, Cleveland has taken similar risks over the last few seasons, which have worked in its favor.
The most recent example of the Guardians getting the most out of a rehabbing pitcher was Matthew Boyd during the back half of the 2025 season.
Signing Means is a risky move, but it could also come with a high reward as well.
