Guardians' Chase DeLauter Receives Head-Turning Prediction
Cleveland Guardians fans are eagerly awaiting the arrival of No. 2-ranked prospect Chase DeLauter, and deservedly so.
The 2023 first-round pick has had a late start to the season due to a sports hernia, but DeLauter has been crushing the ball at Triple-A over the last two months.
So what's the holdup?
Guardians sideline reporter Andre Knott made an appearance on ESPN radio earlier this week and shared the reason why DeLauter is not yet with the big league team, and predicted when he could join it.
"He's not built up to play major league baseball yet, he's getting close. But here's the other thing, is it fair to bring him up right now and make him the savior? I would think, though, after the All-Star break, he most likely will be on the team," said Knott.
Even though Knott is predicting DeLauter will be with the team after the All-Star break, it's hard to find a reason for the left-hander not to be with the MLB team today.
Health may always be an underlying problem with DeLauter, but when he is on the field, it should be at a big league ball park to capitalize when he is healthy.
Is DeLauter going to come up to the big leaguers and save Cleveland's season? No, and it's unrealistic to think that.
However, will DeLauter be an immediate upgrade for a lineup that desperately needs it? As long as he can be a league-average hitter or slightly below it, then the answer is yes.
Cleveland's right fielders have a combined wRC+ of 54 this season, while DeLauter hits .281/.390/.465 with an OPS of .855 at Triple-A.
At some point, DeLauter has to join the big league club, and the sooner he does, the better for himself and the Guardians.
