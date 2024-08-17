Should Gabriel Arias Get Another Major League Opportunity With The Cleveland Guardians
There was so much hype surrounding Gabriel Arias when he made his debut with the Cleveland Guardians in 2022.
He’s always been a great defender and has shown flashes of potential on offense, but Aria’s inconsistencies were too much, and he found himself back in the minors in the middle of 2024 after hitting .222 with a .255 OBP.
He’s been hitting the ball better at Triple-A, but does this production warrant another opportunity with Cleveland’s big-league roster?
Arias was optioned back down to Triple-A on July 11, and to his credit, has been a completely different hitter since the roster move. Arias has a slash line of .351/.390/.519, including six extra-base hits in his 77 at-bats with the Columbus Clippers.
Arias’s biggest weakness has always been his swing-and-miss rate. This season, he had a 32.9 percent strikeout rate in the majors.
However, Arias appears to have ironed out some of those issues during his time in the minors this season as he’s made contact with 78.3 percent of the pitches he’s seen, and the strikeout rate is only at 19.5 percent. This even comes with a BABIP .424, demonstrating the damage Arias can do when he does barrel up the ball.
At this point in the season, it wouldn’t hurt to give Arias another chance as the team’s shortstop.
Brayan Rocchio hasn’t provided enough on offense to play their everyday, and Daniel Schneemann has been inconsistent at the plate too. This has even forced Stephen Vogt to go back to Tyler Freeman at times to play the position.
Perhaps Arias finally has made the adjustment needed to help him make more contact. Maybe some low-stakes at-bats at Triple-A was exactly what he needed to refind his swing. This clearly worked for Will Brennan.
The only way to find out is to bring Arias back up to the major league roster.