This Guardians coach is the reason for team’s sustained success
The Cleveland Guardians have been nothing short of incredible this month, as they are pushing towards a truly historic AL Central win.
Not that long ago, Cleveland was 15.5 games behind the Detroit Tigers in the Central standings, and chances of making the post-season looked bleak.
After what has been an extremely impressive form in the month of September, as the team went on a 15-2 run of games, many are trying to figure out how this was possible.
The Guardians are not known around the league for their big, powerful offense, as José Ramirez sometimes feels like the only consistent big bat the team has, but they always find a way to get runs on the board in their smaller offensive build.
A team that isn’t known for knockout power hitters, who also lost valuable defensive players this season like former ace Shane Bieber, 3x Gold Glove winner Andrés Giménez, and former elite closer Emanuel Clase, does not sound like the formula for a potentially legendary playoff push.
So how is it all possible?
Baseball analyst and former MLB pitcher Jensen Lewis believes a big factor in recent success is Guardians pitching coach, Carl Willis.
Willis’ first stint with Cleveland’s went from 2003-2009, where he produced plenty of high caliber pitchers, and he rejoined the team in 2018, and there has been plenty of proof to back up his legendary résumé.
“Carl Willis doesn’t get enough credit for the job he does year in and year out," Lewis said. "He is the pitching whisperer of our time, and has this group ultra confident and ultra dominant right now.”
The Cleveland pitching group has been on fire this month, and there are not any signs of slowing down. In the month of September, the starting rotation has had an unbelievable 1.35 ERA, in a stretch where they have beaten strong opposition, including the Tigers, Twins and Red Sox.
“It begins and ends with the bedrock of this organization, the last decade it’s been ‘Pitching U’ for a reason, the starting rotation is why they have always been in contention, and this year, and especially the last three weeks, that is the biggest reason why they are where they are," Lewis said.
Cleveland and Detroit find themselves even in the standings after this last series. With just three games left, the City of Cleveland hopes that Willis’ group can hold strong again, and lead the team into a post-season berth.