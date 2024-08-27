Three Observations From Guardians Doubleheader Loss To Royals
The Cleveland Guardians are now 0-8 in doubleheader this season after the Kansas City Royals took both games on Monday.
Here are three observation and takeaways from Cleveland's two losses.
So Many Pop Ups and Fly Outs
The Guardians weren't shut out in either of their games against the Royals on Monday. However, the offense certainly had a tough time getting anything going.
It'd be one thing if the Guardians were putting hard-hit balls in play and just weren't finding gaps. Unfortunately for the Guardians, most of the balls they put in play were on weak contact, resulting in pop-ups—and there were so many pop-ups.
Across the 18 innings Cleveland played on Monday, the Guardians flew out or popped out 23 times. Six of those pop-outs came in the second game.
Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis Starting To Struggle
Cleveland's pitching staff raised many concerns following Monday's two losses. But the biggest red flag has to be with Hunter Gaddis and Tim Herrin's newfound troubles.
Gaddis entered the game and pitched just 0.1 innings, giving up two hits and Bobby Witt Jr.'s go-ahead home run. This is the second homer he's given up in his past two appearances.
Herrin pitched 1.2 innings in the second game and gave up a grand slam to Salvador Perez. His ERA is now at 4.73 over the last 15 games.
The Guardians have relied so heavily on their bullpen this season. Even when the offense hasn't scored runs, the releiever have helped them win games. Cleveland could be in for a prolonged rought patch if the bullpen start to struggle like this.
Daniel Schneemann Turning It Around?
Monday was a tough day. Even Stephen Vogt admitted that after the second game. But let's try to take one positive takeaway from these two games. That would be Daniel Schneemann, who may be starting to turn it around at the plate.
Schneemann recorded a two-hit performance in the second game of the doubleheader, which is the second multi-hit game in as many days. One of those hits was, at the time, a game-tying home run.
The utility player is now hitting .278/.372/.361 over his last 15 games and has a .348 batting average in his last seven. At least one player is helping give the Guardians a spark on offense.