Three Observations From Guardians Loss To Rockies, 7-4
The Cleveland Guardians series winning streak has come to an end after the Colorado Rockies took the rubber match on Wednesday evening, 7-4.
This game was pretty much wrapped up after the second inning, but let’s still break down the takeaways from this loss.
Logan Allen's Command Struggles
Logan Allen’s 1.2 innings was the shortest start of his season and of his career. Allen was searching for his command from the first batter of the game and ended up giving up seven runs on six hits.
Of the 59 pitches Allen threw, only 32 of them were strikes.
Welcome Back Eli Morgan
The Guardians activated Eli Morgan off the injured list on Tuesday afternoon and it didn’t take long for them to rely on the reliever for a multi-innings effort.
After Allen was pulled in the second inning, Morgan came on the mound and pitched the next 2.2 innings. He gave up two hits and walked one batter in that time but didn’t allow any runs.
Morgan looked solid for not seeing major league hitting for almost a month and his appearance was crucial in helping preserve the bullpen heading into an off day on Thursday.
Silver Lining: Josh Naylor
It’s important to still come away from a loss such as the Guardians suffered on Wednesday without finding at least one positive. Josh Naylor was the silver lining in this case.
Naylor seemed to break out of his slump on Tuesday with a multi-home run night. He followed that up with a 2-for-4 performance on Thursday which included a a double, an RBI, and just one strikeout.
Finally getting Naylor going as the team returns back to Progressive Field could set up an action-packed home stand for the Guardians.