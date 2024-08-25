Three Observations From Guardians Win Over Rangers, 4-2
The Cleveland Guardians picked up a much-needed win and series victory over the Texas Rangers on Sunday afternoon, 4-2. The bats have finally woken up, and it looks like Cleveland is back to playing the Guardians baseball we know and love.
Here are three observations and takeaways from Cleveland's latest win.
Matthew Boyd
Matthew Boyd was terrific against the Rangers. There's no other way to put it. He was fantastic and gave the Guardians a much-needed start ahead of their double-header on Monday.
Boyd pitched 6.0 innings, gave up just three hits, allowed one earned run, struck out four hitters, and issued just one walk.
Something that has remained consistent in all three of the veteran's starts is how he's filled the zone with strikes. That was the key to his success against Texas, with 65 percent of his pitches hitting the zone.
Jhonkensy Noel, Again
Jhonkensy Noel hit a mammoth three-run homer in Saturday night's win which prompted Stephen Vogt to say following the game that he was earning more playing time with the team.
The power-hitter was right back in the lineup on Sunday and smoked a solo home run in his first at-bat to extend Cleveland's lead.
We're running out of things to say about Noel. He now has 12 home runs through his first 41 games and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Big Christmas needs to be in the lineup everyday moving forward.
David Fry
David Fry had a nice game at the plate in Cleveland's win, going 1-for-3 with one walk and one strikeout. His only hit was a critical insurance solo homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Guardians and Emmanuel Clase a two-run cushion heading into the ninth.
We've seen Fry hit home runs before, but this one came off a right-handed pitcher when Fry has historically done most of damage agaisnt lefties. Perhaps, this home run could point to him starting to turn it around at the plate.