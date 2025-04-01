Three Observations From The Cleveland Guardians Loss vs. Padres
The Cleveland Guardians continued their West Coast road trip on Monday night with a matchup with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park.
In the end, the Padres defeated the Guardians 7-2, but some takeaways from this loss that still need to be discussed.
A Rough Debut For Luis Ortiz
Luis Ortiz pitched a solid first inning, generating three ground outs in the first three batters.
But it was all downhill from there. Cleveland's starting pitcher quickly lost his command, and the Padres started teeing off when Ortiz did throw the ball in the zone.
Out of the 90 pitches the right-hander threw, 58 registered as strikes.
Ortiz allowed seven earned runs on nine hits, issued four walks, and struck out two batters in nine innings of work.
It's way too early to overreact to these results. This is Ortiz's first full season in a big league rotation, but if he wants to keep that job, he has to work on the command.
Jose Ramirez's Wrist Appears Just Fine
Jose Ramirez gave all Guardians fans a real scare on Saturday when he exited the game with a mild wrist sprain and missed Sunday with the injury.
However, after a one-game absence, Ramirez was back in the lineup on Monday and proved that his wrist is feeling just fine.
J-Ram took Kyle Wright deep in his first at-bat and went on to collect two more hits in the game. His home run had an exit velocity of 97.6 mph, and Ramirez's double later in the game came off the bat at 108.2 mph.
Cleveland's Gold Glove third baseman also made a few nice defensive plays in the field, showing the strength of his wrist.
It looks like Ramirez is going to be alright.
Guardians Solid Outfield Defense
Despite the loss, some positives stood out. One of those was Cleveland's solid outfield defense.
Lane Thomas and Jhonkensy Noel each recorded outfield assists on a runner trying to turn singles into doubles, and Cleveland's center fielder made two nice sliding catches on the wet grass.
Kwan didn't have an opportunity to show off his Gold Glove defense, but the track record speaks for itself.
As the word gets out about Cleveland's outfield defense, fewer teams will try testing this group.
