Guardians' Exciting Slugger Earns Astonishing Prediction
When the Cleveland Guardians traded away Josh Naylor during the offseason, many wondered how they were going to replace his production. Yes, they signed Carlos Santana, but that didn't appear to be enough, especially given Santana's age.
But there has been one sleeper lurking for the Guardians all along, and his talent has already been on full display early on in the 2025 MLB campaign: Kyle Manzardo.
A former top prospect, Manzardo has already logged a couple of home runs and six RBI through Cleveland's first three games, which comes on the heels of the designated hitter smashing five homers in 69 plate appearances last September.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter seems to have very lofty expectations for Manzardo this year, and he has predicted the 24-year-old to fill Naylor's shoes and then some, projecting that he will finish with 30 long balls and 100 RBI.
"Manzardo hit .270/.333/.540 with five home runs in 69 plate appearances as a September call-up last year, and after posting a .999 OPS during spring training he was the No. 5 hitter in the Opening Day lineup," Reuter wrote. "The 24-year-old was a Top 100 prospect during his time in the Tampa Bay farm system, and he could fill the role that Josh Naylor did during a 31-homer, 108-RBI campaign a year ago.
The Guardians acquired Manzardo back in July 2023, when they traded pitcher Aaron Civale to the Tampa Bay Rays. Needless to say, Cleveland has won that deal, as Civale is no longer even pitching for the Rays.
We'll see if Manzardo can continue his power display when the Guardians—who are 2-1 to start the season—head out west to take on the San Diego Padres on Monday night.
