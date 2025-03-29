Guardians Manager Provides Injury Update On Jose Ramirez
Everyone exhale.
It sounds like Jose Ramirez will be all right after the Cleveland Guardians superstar exited Saturday's game early with what the team called a right wrist sprain.
After the game, Stephen Vogt provided an encouraging update and revealed that Cleveland's third baseman is currently considered day-to-day.
"He's doing alright. A mild wrist sprain on that slide. He kind of rolled over it. So, he's day-to-day, but we all know what that means with Josey," said Vogt.
"We're gonna see how he feels in the morning. It's early in the year, but I think I'm gonna have to hold him down to keep him out of there."
It's very uncommon for Ramirez to sit out a game or opt not to play unless something seriously bothers him. That's why fans expressed so much concern when Gabriel Arias took over for him at third base.
But Vogt reassured the media that Ramirez "has been checked out by the doctors. So, I think we're all good."
That said, it is early in the season, and Cleveland's skipper still mentioned, "Obviously, we'll reassess in the morning and make sure everything is all good, and we're not going to take any chances, but Jose wants to play."
We'll have to wait and see if Ramirez is in the lineup for the series finale on Sunday.
It sounds like J-Ram wants to get in the game, but it's still so early in the season to risk worsening an injury that could keep him out even longer.
