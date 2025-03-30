Guardians Star Not In Lineup vs. Royals Following Injury Scare
The Cleveland Guardians had an injury scare to their best player during the season's second game.
Jose Ramirez awkwardly landed on his wrist while trying to steal second base. He initially stayed in, but the injury eventually forced him out of the game.
Cleveland's manager offered a relatively optimistic outlook on the injury but declined to say whether or not he would be in the lineup for the next game.
Stephen Vogt submitted his lineup card before their series finale against the Kansas City Royals, and Ramirez was not in it. Instead, Gabriel Arias will play third base, and Lane Thomas will hit second in the lineup.
While it is alarming that J-Ram is not in the lineup, there are some other things to consider.
After Saturday's game, Vogt said that Ramirez was considered "day-to-day" with the injury and, for now, it appears Cleveland's superstar has avoided a trip to the injured list.
Hopefully, Ramirez just needs a day off before returning to the lineup.
That said, it is only the season's third game, and the Guardians have bigger aspirations than just winning a regular season game in March.
This Cleveland team hopes to repeat as division champions and return to the playoffs in October. They'll need a healthy Jose Ramirez for the majority of the season.
At this point, it'd be wise for the Guardians to let Ramirez get 100 percent healthy before returning to the lineup, and with that, it's smart that he's sitting out on Sunday.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Pitcher Receives Head-Turning Prediction
MORE: Guardians Manager Provides Injury Update On Jose Ramirez
MORE: Three Observations From The Guardians Loss vs. Royals
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Superstar Exits Game With Apparent Injury
MORE Guardians' Gavin Williams Has Revitalized Confidence Heading Into Season Debut