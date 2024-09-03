Three Outfielders Guardians Must Pursue This Offseason
The Cleveland Guardians continue to search for stability in the outfield to play alongside Steven Kwan.
The Guardians' outfield has been a never-ending revolving door in 2024. Of the 138 games played by Cleveland, only Kwan has found himself on the outfield grass for more than 70% of the year.
Tyler Freeman is the next closest with 96 games played in center field, but with 35 at-bats in August, he hit a lowly .054.
Here are some candidates this offseason who would help to provide that stability.
Teoscar Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Teoscar Hernandez is the ideal solution for a Guardians outfield that lacks pop.
The 31-year-old proved to be worth every bit of the $23.5 million dollar contract the Dodgers signed him to this offseason. So far in 2024, he’s crushed 28 homers while maintaining a batting average of .263.
Hernandez could slot into the middle of an order that desperately needs a sense of consistency. The outfielder seems to fit the build of a prototypical cleanup hitter for a team that could benefit from moving Josh Naylor down in the order.
Of course, the only issue comes with the number on the contract. Hernandez most likely would become the highest-paid player on a roster that doesn’t like to spend.
Anthony Santander
An option that comes in at a cheaper price is Baltimore Orioles outfielder Anthony Santander.
Consider the switch-hitting slugger to be the discount version of Hernandez. While he’ll strike out a bit less, the batting average is a clear drop-off sitting at just .240 for the 2024 season. The bonus with the eight-year veteran is that he provides power that rivals the league’s best.
His 39 home runs this year are the third most in the majors.
Santander started his career in the Cleveland farm system after being signed by the team as an international free agent in 2011. He remained with Cleveland until 2016 before being selected by the Orioles in the Rule 5 Draft.
While the Venezuelan-born bat may run the risk of providing a fair share of unproductive outs, he’s significantly closer to the Guardians price range, clocking in at just $11.7 million dollars this year.
Alex Verdugo
A guy who could provide a lot of upside for the Guardians outfield is New York Yankees outfielder Alex Verdugo. The lefty has been nothing short of a disappointment for the pinstripes this year.
The once ultra-productive bat has gone dormant throughout the last two seasons, with his batting average sitting at .235.
Verdugo isn’t a slam dunk move, but he’d be much more likely to surprise fans with a bounce-back season. If Verdugo reignites the production he once had as a member of the Boston Red Sox, then the Guardians look genius.
But if it turns out to be more of the same, the Guardians should be able to make the acquisition for a relatively cheap price.