Weather Postpones Guardians Game, Sunday Doubleheader Becomes Key Series Decider

The Cleveland Guardians’ Saturday night game against the Chicago Cubs was postponed due to weather concerns.

As a result, Sunday, April 4, will feature a doubleheader at Progressive Field, starting at 1:10 p.m. EST. These two games are crucial in determining the series winner. Currently, the Guardians lead the series 1-0 after a comfortable 4-1 victory on Friday night, which also served as Cleveland’s 2026 Home Opener.

When asked about his thoughts on the series and Cleveland's weather, manager Stephen Vogt gave an honest answer.

“We want to try and get both games in tomorrow so that we don’t have to make another trip or they don’t have to make another trip,” Vogt said. “But again, it’s Cleveland and we know the weather here, so you have to take it one hour at a time.”

The Guardians grabbed the series' momentum in the win on Friday, hitting two home runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. Strong pitching as well helped set themselves up nicely heading into Saturday.

However, with the postponement, it can be challenging for the team to pick up exactly where they left off. They'll just have to stick to what's worked recently and hope that the long-winded day doesn't force them into tough positions with personnel.

The Guardians and Cubs will play two nine-inning games back-to-back, giving very little room for error or a chance for either side to settle in. One of the nice things, though, for both teams is that they can add a 27th man to the roster, allowing them to get an extra player to give a bit more depth to the lineup or bullpen.

On Cleveland's side, there's a high likelihood that they decide to add an arm to the bullpen over an additional bat. That's because Friday night saw starter Joey Cantillo leave the game after 5.1 innings pitched, with Matt Festa, Shawn Armstrong, Connor Brogdon and Cade Smith all pitching the final 3.2 innings.

Fortunately, Festa and Brogdon only threw a combined total of 17 pitches, making them less likely to need a big chunk of time off.

With four arms active out of the bullpen during the Home Opener, that leaves just four others that haven't thrown yet this series: Peyton Pallette, Kolby Allard, Tim Herrin and Erik Sabrowski. Adding players like Logan Allen, Codi Heuer or even Colin Holderman, all of whom are on the 40-man roster, gives them another reliever to help take the stress off the team's regular arms this early in the campaign.

Allen, who was optioned prior to the start of the campaign, has been primarily used as a starting pitcher for most of his career. However, like Kolby Allard's big-league usage this season, Allen could likely be shifted into an inning-eater role out of the bullpen if he does get called up.

Unfortunately, a starting spot doesn't seem to be in his future in the majors as of now.

After Cantillo got the nod just two days ago, the Guardians are expected to start Slade Cecconi for game one, with Parker Messick to follow him in game two. Both looked pretty strong in their first starts of the year against Seattle and Los Angeles just days ago.

On the hitting side, the Guardians had already announced their lineup for Saturday’s game, originally set to face left-handed starter Shota Imanaga. However, with Imanaga now scheduled for game two, it’s likely that Saturday’s Guardians lineup, which featured many right-handed bats, including Rhys Hoskins, David Fry and Austin Hedges, will be pushed back to the second game.

That will be okay, though, because with the extra day off, the Guardians' primary lineup that normally features Kyle Manzardo and Bo Naylor, two who were set to be left out of the lineup on Saturday, can play in game one. They'll be going up against Edward Cabrera, a right-handed pitcher.

Outside of adding another body to the mix with the 27th-man rule and shifting Saturday's planned lineup to the second game, Sunday is expected to be relatively straightforward for the Guardians.

If they can snag at least one win on Sunday, they will start the 2026 MLB season without dropping a single series. Many national analysts had written them off before the year began, but this mix of inexperienced yet talented bats and arms has consistently found ways to win games.

The only question now is if they can keep the momentum moving forward and into the rest of April.