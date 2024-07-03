Two Cleveland Guardians Set To Start For 2024 MLB All-Star Game
The AL Central-leading Cleveland Guardians will have two players in the starting lineup for the 2024 MLB All-Star game in Arlington, Texas.
Third basemen Jose Ramirez and outfielder Steven Kwan were both named on the starting lineup tonight after two phrases of fan voting.
Jose Ramirez
The selection of Ramirez makes it his sixth All-Star Game appearance in his career while being his fourth-consecutive selection. Cleveland's franchise cornerstone is batting .276 with 23 home runs and 76 RBIs. Ramirez had a firm lead over Baltimore Orioles' third basemen Jordan Westburg during the second phase of voting, who has put together a solid 2024 campaign.
Steven Kwan
This marks Kwan's first-ever All-Star game start, as the two-time Gold Glove winner has batted .362 while touting an OPS of .945 in 2024.
Despite missing time this season, Kwan's impressive production since returning from injury made him a clear choice to start in the highly-coveted game. He will join New York Yankees' Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, as the young outfielder likely edged out Orioles Anthony Santander.
Pitchers and reserve players will be selected by the Commissioner's Office, so there's still a chance for more Guardians to make the trip to Arlington.
Cleveland's dominant bullpen will likely be featured in the pitching rotation for the American League squad. Emmanuel Clase has been one of the best closer in the MLB this season, posting a .067 ERA with 25 saves and 39 strikeouts on the season.
The 2024 MLB All-Star Game will take place on Tuesday, July 16 at Globe Life Field.