Unexpected former Cleveland Guardians player thrives with new team in 2025 postseason
In an upset fashion, the Toronto Blue Jays took down the powerhouse New York Yankees in the 2025 MLB postseason.
And leading the charge for the team up north is former fourth-round pick of the Cleveland Indians in the 2017 MLB June Amateur Draft, Ernie Clement.
Clement finished the series against the Yankees going 9-for-14 from the plate with one double and one home run. He put up an impressive slashing line of .643/.625/.929 for an OPS of 1.554 that included five RBI. Another staggering mark that came as a suprise was his patience at the plate, where he didn't strike out and never drew a walk.
His play directly helped the Blue Jays put up an incredible 34 runs through four games, with the team losing just one, 9-6, and winning the other three for a 3-1 series win.
But, it wasn't always like this for Clement.
With Cleveland, he struggled and rarely found much efficiency at the plate.
Prior to joining the Blue Jays, Clement was with Cleveland's major league roster for two seasons, consisting of 103 total games. He slashed a measly .214/.273/.274 for an OPS of .548, one of the worst marks on the team during that time.
He rarely got on base with just 57 hits and 18 walks on 294 plate appearances.
Obviously, it was time to see the native of Rochester, N.Y., play in a new jersey other than one one with navy blue and red. In September of 2022, he was designated for assignment before being claimed off waivers by the Oakland Athletics.
He was later released by the Athletics in March of 2023 before signing a minor league contract with the blue and white Blue Jays.
It looked like Clement's career was trending downward, but that wasn't the case.
Toronto gave him a chance to refind a groove and become one of the best, most consistent players in baseball. It's not just batting, its also his base running and defense that make him so special.
After the team's dominating showing against the Yankees, Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised the former fourth rounder of Cleveland.
“Ernie is not scared of any situation,” Schneider said. “I think his play kind of shows the way he plays the game, whether it's on the bases, on defense, or at the plate. I think he's pretty confident right now. When you get into the postseason and the stakes are a little bit higher, guys like that tend to rise to the occasion, just guys that play the game the right way.”
Earlier this season at the trade deadline, the Guardians also shipped starting pitcher Shane Bieber to the Blue Jays.
While Clement and Bieber continue to chase a World Series title with Toronto, the Cleveland Guardians sit off to the side after exiting in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, 2-1, to the Detroit Tigers.
Cleveland may not have been able to guess that he was going to explode just a few years after designated him for assignment, but it certainly is a shot to the heart for what could've been if he stayed.