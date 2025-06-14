WATCH: Guardians Elite Prospect Hits Home Run Off Max Scherzer

Top 100 prospect C.J. Kayfus (@CleGuardians) takes 3-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer WAY out at Triple-A 😳



425 ft | 105.9 mph



Watch the rest of the action between the @CLBClippers and @BuffaloBisons FREE: https://t.co/lX9hi2VM6p pic.twitter.com/hJRRs2h8dz