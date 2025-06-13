Guardians Land Multiple Players On New Top-100 Prospect List
The Cleveland Guardians are never going to be big spenders in free agency or trade for star players ahead of the trade deadline.
They stay in contention by drafting and signing international free agents. The front office has been fairly successful in this regard in the past, and the future looks bright for the Guardians, considering some of the young talent throughout the farm system.
Bleacher Report released their latest "Top-100 Prospects List for June 2025," and five of Cleveland's prospects were on the list.
The players that made the cut include:
- 2B Travis Bazzana (22)
- SS Angel Genao (40)
- 1B C.J. Kayfus (55)
- OF Jaison Chourio (63)
- OF Chase DeLauter (75)
The Guardians having five prospects on the list is tied for the third most, only behind the Los Angeles Dodgers (six) and the Seattle Mariners (seven).
Of the players included on Bleacher Report's list, Travis Bazzana, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, is easily the most notable.
However, Bazzana's chances of making his big league debut in 2025 are slim as he's currently rehabbing an oblique injury that could keep him out until late July or early August.
Two of these prospects should play in their first MLB game this season; Kayfus and DeLauter are both banging on the door to make their debut sooner rather than later.
Chourio and Genao are both at Single-A and are a ways off from contributing to the Guardians' big-league roster.
However, each of these prospects has star potential, and following their journey through Cleveland's farm system and eventually to The Show.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Should Target Lethal AL Star Hitter
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Strong Recognition In Recent Player Poll
MORE: Takeaways From Cleveland Guardians Series Loss vs. Reds
MORE: Guardians Veteran Shares Strong Message Amid Cleveland's Recent Stint
MORE: Insider Reveals Guardians' Top Trade Target to Fix Flagrant Issue