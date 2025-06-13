What To Watch for During Cleveland Guardians West Coast Road Trip
The Cleveland Guardians will embark on a 10-day, multi-city, three-series road trip starting Friday night, during which they'll play the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Athletics.
As fans back in Cleveland prepare for some late-night baseball, here are three things and storylines to watch for during the road trip.
Guardians' Lineup And Platoons
The Guardians went through a stretch where they faced a ton of left-handed pitchers. For example, all of the starters for the Cincinnati Reds were southpaws.
These matchups meant Stephen Vogt opted to start players such as David Fry, Angel Martinez, and Will Wilson (before he was optioned back to Triple-A) while lefties Daniel Schneemann and Kyle Manzardo started on the bench.
As of Friday afternoon, Luis Castillo, George Kirby, and Emerson Hancock (all right-handers) are the probable pitchers for the Mariners.
Looking ahead, three of five pitchers in San Francisco's rotation are right-handers, but half of the A's rotation is left-handers.
It will be interesting to see what Cleveland's lineups look like and whether platoon roles continue as the road trip progresses.
Lane Thomas' Impact
The narrative behind Lane Thomas' season so far has been his health, and it hasn't been good.
The veteran outfielder has already made two separate trips to the injured list this season and has only played in 20 regular-season games.
When Thomas is at his best, he can be an impact bat in Cleveland's lineup and create havoc on the base paths with his speed. He showed that in the Guardians' win over the Reds, going 3-for-5, including a three-run home run.
After being activated, Thomas said, "It's nice being able to run and play good defense and run the bases without hesitating."
Hopefully, this road trip can be an opportunity for Thomas to lock back in at the plate and provide the Guardians' offense with a much-needed boost.
Guardians Need Someone To Step Up At The Plate
Thomas' return is a nice boost, but he can't be the only player to pick it up on offense during the road trip.
In the month of June, the Guardians have a wRC+ of 88, the lowest in the American League. They also have a team slash line of just .231/.305/.352 and an OPS of .657.
These numbers include Cleveland's 11-run, 11-hit outburst against the Reds.
Jose Ramirez is putting together an MVP-caliber season, Carlos Santana has been a productive hitter, and Steven Kwan has done his job.
However, outside of that trio, the Guardians need someone else to step up and provide a boost at the plate.
