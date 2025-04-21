WATCH: Guardians Hit Back-To-Back Homers Against Yankees
The Cleveland Guardians may not be known as a home-run-hitting team.
However, they still have multiple players in their lineup who are more than capable of sending a ball way over the outfield fence if given the opportunity.
The Guardians did just that on Monday night against the New York Yankees with back-to-back home runs from two of Cleveland's top hitters in their lineup.
Jose Ramirez
Jose Ramirez has uncharacteristically struggled to hit with runners in scoring position to start the season. However, he finally got a big hit for the Guardians in a clutch situation.
J-Ram stepped to the plate in the bottom of the third inning with runners at the corners. Yankees starter Clarke Schmidt threw Ramirez low in the zone, which didn't really look like a strike, but it didn't matter as Cleveland's slugger drove it well over the right field wall.
Ramirez's fifth home run of the season gave the Guardians an early 3-0 lead.
Kyle Manzardo
Fans at Progressive Field were still chanting Jose's name when Kyle Manzardo gave them something else to cheer for.
The Guardians' designated hitter swung at the first pitch he saw from Schmidt and hit a towering home run, which sailed over the fence.
Going back to Cleveland's series sweep in Pittsburgh, Manzardo has not hit a home run in three straight games as he continues to show that he's more than just a contact hitter.
Manzardo now has an OPS of .934 on the season with 10 extra-base hits.
