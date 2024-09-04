WATCH: Former Cleveland All-Star Ejected For Arguing Balls and Strikes
Chicago White Sox interim manager and former Cleveland Guardians All-Star Grady Sizemore was ejected after a called strike in a 9-0 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.
Sizemore was appointed to his new position with the White Sox on Aug. 8 following the firing of Pedro Grifol. In less than a month, the first-time manager has been thrown out of a game.
Frustrations built up quickly as the Sox trailed by nine before the away half of the sixth inning. Chicago had pitched their way to nine walks and sustained a collision that allowed three Orioles base runners to cross home plate.
A called strike to outfielder Andrew Benintendi that appeared to be slightly above the zone caused the Sizemore's emotions to get the best of him. Home Plate Umpire Hunter Wendelstedt allowed just a few seconds to go by before ending the former outfielder's night in the dugout.
Check out Sizemore's first time being ejected as a manger for yourself:
Benintendi himself would be ejected just two pitches later on a called third strike.
The White Sox now find themselves 11 losses shy of tying the 1962 Mets for the most losses in a single season during the modern era with 120.
Sizemore spent eight seasons in a Cleveland uniform to begin his career, racking up three All-Star nominations, a Silver Slugger Award, and finishing as high as 10th in MVP voting. He also won a couple of Gold Gloves. The center fielder’s career had a Hall of Fame trajectory until injuries derailed his path in 2009.