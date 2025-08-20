What To Expect From Parker Messick In Guardians, MLB Debut
The Cleveland Guardians intentionally created a vacancy in their starting rotation on Sunday when they optioned Joey Cantillo to Triple-A Columbus. This transaction left many fans wondering who would start in Wednesday’s series finale against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Guardians had options, but Stephen Vogt revealed that the team is going with their 12th-ranked prospect, Parker Messick, to start Wednesday’s game. There’s a lot to like about what the 24-year-old can offer to Cleveland’s pitching staff.
Here’s what to expect from Messick in his Guardians and MLB debut.
Lots Of Strikes From Messick
Messick has always been known for his command of the strike zone. Even coming out of Florida State, the left-hander demonstrated an elite ability to throw strikes, and that has continued as he’s made his way through Cleveland’s farm system.
At Triple-A this season, Messick has thrown 1,582 pitches, wth 62 percent of them landing in the zone. Messick also has a tendency to start at-bats on the right foot, with a first-strike rate of 48 percent.
Of course, the big-league level is full of more disciplined hitters than the minors, so that could create some problems for Messick. However, he has a history of filling up the zone with strikes, so even if Messick struggles with his command in his first one or two starts, don’t get worried, because the potential is clearly there.
An Elite Changeup
For a big-league starter to be successful, they need a putout pitch, a go-to pitch they can fall back on that they are confident will get a batter out. For Messick, that’s his chaneup.
The left-hander isn’t a flamethrower with his fastball velocity fairly average, sitting around 93 mph. However, that looks much quicker when Messick is throwing it on top of his changeup, which sits around 86 mph with incredible movement, too.
Look for Messick to use this changeup when he’s going for a punchout later in at-bats.
A Groundball Pitcher
Just like any pitcher, Messick is going to give up hits, and batters are going to make contact off him. However, it’s the type of contact that proves he has what it takes to pitch at the big-league level.
Messick typically doesn’t give up many fly balls or line drives. Most balls put in play hit the dirt, recording a groundball rate of 44.8 percent.
If a pitcher isn’t going to strike a batter out, the only thing he can do is give his defense an opportunity to make a play. With the number of groundballs Messick allows, he does just that.
