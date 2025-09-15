Why Stephen Vogt deserves his second American League Manager of the Year Award
You could argue that everything has gone wrong for the Cleveland Guardians since they got knocked out of the 2024 ALCS. How did that offseason go?
Josh Naylor? Traded. Matthew Boyd? Walked. Sign Carlos Santana? Cut by September. Sign Paul Sewald? Fifteen innings pitched. Extend Tanner Bibee? The worst season of his career.
Then the season started. Bank on Nolan Jones and Jhonkensey Noel for outfield pop? Nine home runs. Matthew Boyd’s replacement? Placed on commissioner’s leave. Reigning AL Reliever of the Year and AL Cy Young finalist Emmanuel Clase? Right next to Luiz Ortiz on said list.
How about that top prospect, how did he do? Oh, his season was marred by injuries without the opportunity for clear development at a new level? Which one? You could be talking about Chase DeLauter, Travis Bazzana, Angel Genao, or Juan Brito. Franchise cornerstone Shane Bieber? Found his passport in his drawer and was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays.
Not much has broken Cleveland's way this season. That didn’t stop this ball club from competing. With 13 games to go, Stephen Vogt’s club is 2.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the AL’s final Wild Card spot. Following a critical weekend sweep of the lowly White Sox, the Guardians head to Detroit for three massive games. The Tigers won Sunday but morale is surely low with the group following Tarik Skubal's injury scare.
While Vogt won AL Manager of the Year last year, it’s getting hard to argue that he outperformed what he’s done this season. Vogt’s group was left for dead after a midseason ten game losing streak and the departures of Clase and Ortiz. The offense is bottom five in runs per game. The bullpen has faced regression, which was inevitable after last year’s historic season.
Somehow, without Bieber, an early season injury to Ben Lively and without Bibee meeting the expectations of his contract extension, the Guardians starting pitching has been the strong suit of the team. Gavin Williams has provided enough consistency to warrant a future pay day, and lefties Joey Cantillo and Parker Messick have come on strong.
The Guardians, who own a -31 run differential, are an anomaly, as the only team above .500 with a negative run differential in baseball. The Rangers, who sit between Houston and Cleveland in the Wild Card race, have a positive run differential of 94.
Stephen Vogt is finding answers without knowing the questions. It’s time to give him his second AL Manager of the Year award.