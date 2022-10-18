Yankees Get Bailed Out By Rain, Game Five Of ALDS To Take Place Tuesday

Frustration all around.

The Guardians and Yankees were supposed to wrap up the ALDS on Monday night. However, there were lines of thunderstorms and rain that went through the New York area before and when the game was supposed to happen.

The game was originally put on delay but was eventually officially postponed at 9:30. Over two hours after the original start time of 7:07 PM.

Now whichever team wins will not have a day off before the start of the ALCS against the Astros. They will have to immediately travel to Houston and get ready for game one.

It's not hard to figure out that the Yankees are the ones who are going to get the advantage because of the postponement. It was supposed to be a bullpen game for both teams, but more for New York.

Aaron Civale was named the starting pitcher for the Guardians who had been in the rotation all year. The plan was for him to go as far as he could and then turn it over to Sam Hentges, James Karinchak, Trevor Stephan, and Emmanuel Clase.

The Yankees on the other hand were scheduled to start James Taillon in a true bullpen game. When it comes to the relievers, Cleveland clearly had the advantage but now with the postponement that advantage is all but gone with New York having fresh arms.

I don't know. Could they have gotten the game in? Probably, but it would've been a late night. The conspiracy theorists will try to explain exactly what happened, but that won't change the decision.

The Guardians and Yankees will play game five tomorrow (Tuesday) afternoon at 4:07 PM.

