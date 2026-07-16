3 Guardians Players Most Likely To Be Traded After the All-Star Break

The Cleveland Guardians are about ready to embark on their second half of the season journey following the 2026 MLB All-Star week.

This will be as important of a time as ever for the Guardians to maximize their potential and continue on their mission to win the division for the second straight year. To do this, they may need to make some trades to improve their roster.

Whether it’s pitching or hitting, Cleveland could still use a few upgrades even with their relatively consistent results on both sides.

Their starting pitching has been as good as it always is, if not better than ever, even with their hitting having its fair share of ups and downs. For a roster mixed with veterans and young players, they know that they can be better, and a few trades could make that happen.

If trades are to be made, then current players will have to be dealt. Here are three players that are most likely to be traded after the All-Star break.

Steven Kwan

Jun 7, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Cleveland Guardians center fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates after he hits a single against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This one will hurt Guardians fans, as Kwan has become a beloved member of the organization over the past few seasons. Unfortunately, Kwan hasn’t been the same player this season as he had been, and the time might be right to move on.

Of course, Kwan can always turn things around on the drop of a dime and has started to find his footing once again. But for a player like Kwan, who was the center of trade discussions last season, his value is declining by the week the longer he struggles.

Kwan has already missed time this season for a few reasons and just doesn’t seem to have his head in the game like he used to. Batting a disappointing .225 with a .282 slugging percentage, along with career lows in every major hitting category, he’s a shell of his former self.

Again, Kwan is so loved by Guardians fans that even while struggling, they would still love to keep him for his out-fielding excellency. Defense only gets you so far, and if he doesn’t turn things around quickly on offense, he could be dealt soon to maximize his value.

Rhys Hoskins

Jul 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Cleveland Guardians designated hitter Rhys Hoskins (8) hits a solo home run against the Minnesota Twins in the second inning at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was only a month before the start of the 2026 regular season that Hoskins signed a contract to join the Guardians as a cheap rental to help with their power hitting struggles. Unfortunately, Hoskins hasn’t helped much in that category.

Sure, Hoskins does have the third most home runs on the team this season but is batting .178 over 214 at-bats in his 76 games played. His numbers just aren’t there, and it seems that the Guardians could still produce similar results with or without him in their lineup.

If Cleveland decides to trade Hoskins, he might be one of a few players involved in a deal for a much more coveted player. Who that could be is to be determined, but the 33-year-old is having his worst season of his career so far in his short time with the Guardians.

Tim Herrin

May 1, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tim Herrin (29) throws to a Athletics batter during the fifth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been an interesting career for Herrin with the Guardians, as his ERA has been all over the place over the course of his four seasons in Cleveland.

Among the Guardians list of relief pitchers with 30 or more games played, his ERA isn’t horrible, but it certainly isn’t something you’d like to see for a player who’s had more than enough time to improve his game.

Of course, Herrin is only featured for about an inning at a time per game played, so he’s not exposed to quite as much pitching as he could be for his age.

The biggest thing for Herrin isn’t that he’s a bad player, but if Cleveland wants to make a serious run this season, they might be better off including him in a trade package for a relief pitcher putting out better results.

His value is amongst the highest in Cleveland’s bullpen, which is an area that requires some attention based on their struggles. He could be the best piece to throw into a deal for an upgrade to actually interest a team in taking their trade offer seriously.