Guardians Must Consider DFA for Struggling Pitcher During All-Star Break

The Cleveland Guardians are enjoying their much-needed break during All-Star week before jumping right into the second half of the MLB season.

During this break, most teams tend to analyze their efforts from the first half of the season and find areas where they can improve. For the Guardians, there are a few improvements they could make, but the continued issue they’ve had is with their relief pitching.

Out of their 14 or so relief pitchers they’ve featured throughout this season, only four of them have an ERA lower than 3.00, which is concerning for a team looking to win the division. One pitcher in particular has struggled mightily in 2026.

Matt Festa, who’s been with the Guardians since last season, continues to have his falters on the mound dating back to his arrival. A season ERA of 4.12 in 2025 and a current 3.99 ERA as a frequent pitcher for Cleveland just isn't enough.

A change of scenery might be what’s needed for both parties in this case. Here’s why the Guardians could benefit from a Festa DFA, and where they could look to replace him.

Festa’s numbers prove his inconsistencies dating back to last season

May 2, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Matt Festa (52) throws a pitch against the Athletics during the sixth inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taking a look at Festa’s numbers dating back to last season, they’ve been less than appealing in all major categories. In 2025, Festa had a 4.12 ERA with a 1.08 WHIP, which is a strong number, but not enough to accept.

He averaged about one strikeout per inning pitched, which means he averaged around one inning per appearance. In 63 games last season, Festa had surrendered 44 hits and 29 runs allowed, and is certainly on pace to replicate that this season as well.

Through 40 games this season, Festa’s 3.99 ERA and 1.36 WHIP highlights his decline, and has already almost reached his 2025 hit totals, sitting at 40 halfway through the season. He’s also allowed 18 runs as well, which considering his average one inning per game, that’s an alarming number.

Even just looking at his game log from the last month, Festa’s averaging anywhere from one to three hits allowed per game. Considering how strong Cleveland’s minor league system is, and how plentiful pitchers are in that spot, it shouldn’t be difficult to find a quality replacement.

How Cleveland could look to replace Festa in their bullpen

Jun 23, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Colin Holderman (35) delivers the ball during the eighth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The MLB trade deadline isn’t for another three weeks, which takes the league up through August 3rd. Cleveland could find themselves surveying the market to find a quality trade partner willing to deal them a relief pitcher.

There are plenty of teams who have had a disappointing start to the season that could look to trade some pitchers to teams looking to make that second half jump. Teams like the Orioles, Angels, Mets, and Giants could be worthwhile trade partners.

It’s uncertain what exactly it would take to make a trade happen, whether that be a big-league player or two or a few prospects. The Guardians aren’t known for making notable trades at any point in a season, so a call-up would be more likely.

The main dilemma with that is there aren’t many prospects ready to be called up as of right now. Daniel Espino has already been called up; Khal Stephen could be considered but really isn’t ready for that jump. Outside of that, nobody stands out.

More than likely, a player deeper within their bullpen could be given the nod more often than they were seeing if Festa is DFA’d. Who that could be remains a question, as a majority of Cleveland’s bullpen are also struggling.

Colin Holderman might be the most logical choice to take that spot from Festa, even though Holderman already has seen plenty of big league action this summer.