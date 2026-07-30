3 Guardians Who Must Turn It Around Before the 2026 Season Ends

While the Cleveland Guardians are sitting just behind the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the American League Central standings, if they want to overtake the division leader and make a deep postseason run, the roster is going to need to round itself out.

Whether it is some of the front office's offseason additions or players who have been around for a while, these three Guardians must finish the regular season on a much stronger note.

Jul 28, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Kyle Manzardo (9) hits a grand slam against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Kyle Manzardo - First Baseman

When the Guardians entered the 2026 campaign, Kyle Manzardo sat atop the list of players who needed to break out.

The 26-year-old had shown in spurts during the 2025 season that he has the potential to be a consistent power-hitter, but that hasn't been there this year.

Across 99 games and over 300 at-bats, Manzardo has posted a .209 batting average with a .364 slugging percentage, both of which just aren't cutting it. He has also posted just nine doubles and 12 home runs, all while punching in 36 RBI.

Too often, Manzardo has gone through prolonged stretches where hard contact has turned into flyouts. For a team that is looking for a bit of power in the four or five spot in the lineup, that just isn't enough.

If he can rediscover the swing that made him one of baseball's top prospects, it would be the much-needed power and protection that the middle of the lineup has been searching for the past few years.

Jun 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pinch hitter Daniel Schneemann (10) celebrates after hitting a double during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

2. Daniel Schneeman - Utility (When He Is Promoted)

Daniel Schneemann's option to Triple-A Columbus surprised nearly everyone.

But it also reflected just how difficult his prolonged slump had become for the Guardians' coaching staff to handle.

Across the 2026 MLB season's first 25 games, the team-proclaimed "super utility" was slashing .321/.391/.465 for a near 1.0 OPS. He had posted 25 hits, seven doubles and four home runs, consistently stepping up in clutch moments to help get guys across the plate with 14 RBI.

But now, as July came to a close, it was obvious that he wasn't in a groove at the plate.

He had batted under .200 since that first hot stretch he displayed in March and April. When he returns to the big league squad before the regular season concludes, Cleveland needs to see the version of him that put together quality at-bats and brought energy to the lineup.

A productive, reliable Schneemann, not just in the field but at the plate, gives manager Stephen Vogt and the rest of the staff a chance to stretch the lineup as the year comes to a close.

Jun 30, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shawn Armstrong (43) throws a pitch during the eighth inning against the Texas Rangers at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

3. Shawn Armstrong - Reliever

When Shawn Armstrong was added to the roster in the offseason, he was expected to be a dependable late-inning reliever who could complement the likes of Erik Sabrowski and Cade Smith.

Unfortunately, Armstrong has been everything but.

Whether it's the injuries or the inconsistencies, he has struggled to consistently keep opposing batters off the base paths and runs off the scoreboard. While sitting on the injured list as July comes to a close, he owns a 4.91 ERA across 33 innings pitched.

Bullpen depth has long been one of the Guardians' greatest strengths, but unless Cleveland's veteran can turn it on in the final weeks, they'll be one of baseball's weaker bullpens.

Armstrong must get back to the form he flashed last year with the Texas Rangers. If he doesn't, the bullpen may have to make a few key moves and shake things up, even if they aren't contesting a playoff spot. The future has to be in mind, and Armstrong doesn't fit it at this rate.