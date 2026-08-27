3 Lessons We’ve Learned From Guardians During Ongoing Win Streak

The Cleveland Guardians have won seven games in a row and are getting a well-deserved day off on Thursday. This comes after sweeps against the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels on the road.

The Guardians suddenly hold the third American League Wild Card spot and are only 2.5 games back of the Chicago White Sox in the Central division.

So what have fans learned about this team over the past week? A few things stand out in particular.

1. Jose Ramirez changes everything

Jose Ramirez had been struggling mightily at the plate since his return from hand surgery in July. This recent road trip helped get him back on track.

Ramirez picked up seven hits on the trip, including three doubles in Tuesday's thrilling win over the Angels. His five RBI in the game helped propel the Guardians to a comeback win that got the group back above the .500 mark.

He is truly a player who can single-handedly win a game by himself. He did so on Tuesday and if he can just get back to playing at an above-average level, that completely changes the outlook for the offense the rest of the way.

2. Jo Adell was an A+ acquisition

Jo Adell did not have a dominant return against his former team in the Angels. But his whole body of work since showing up in Cleveland has been a huge win for the front office.

🎶 Oh, and the feelin' of being alive for the first time in a looong time. 🎶



The boys are hot at the End of August.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/Mdwpco3GHh — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) August 27, 2026

He had six hits and six RBI in the Rockies series and did reach base in each game against the Angels. It seems all he needed to succeed was to leave the moribund Angels behind. Adell is the everyday power-bat in the outfield the team has been searching for.

3. Guardians can take advantage of a weak schedule

Guardians fans who have never stopped believing in the team pointed to the current stretch of games as the "easy" part of the schedule. The problem is the Guardians went out west with a record below .500, so it was easy to think they would not be able to simply win every game.

They did indeed win every game and proved they are still several steps above the lowest competition in MLB.

Next up is a weekend series against the last-place Kansas City Royals in Cleveland. The Guardians are 31-34 at home on the year, compared to 37-32 on the road. Sweeping the Royals and getting to .500 at home on the year would indicate the magic from 2025 is here again in 2026. It just took some time for the team to awaken from their slumber.