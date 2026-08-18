One Obvious Thing That Needs To Happen for Guardians To Turn Season Around

The Cleveland Guardians are running out of time to turn things around. The team enters play Tuesday with a 60-65 record, putting them 5.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central division.

The good news is they are only one game back in the Wild Card race for the third and final spot, so a postseason berth is still entirely possible. There is just one obvious fix the team needs as soon as possible to keep pace and actually make the playoffs.

Guardians need the usual version of Jose Ramirez

Jose Ramirez is the engine that powers the Guardians and that has never been more clear than in 2026. He missed five weeks of action following hand surgery and has been struggling since his return. He is slashing .236/.341/.382 on the season and his double on Saturday was his first extra-base hit since June 13.

His power seems to be gone and he has already missed a few games in order to give his hand a rest. Yet a bright spot did appear over the weekend with his double on Saturday and his two hits on Sunday.

Ramirez routinely in the top-third of the order and that means he is being relied upon for serious production. Hitting below .250 with no power to be seen is hurting the offense's chances and may be demoralizing for the entire group.

Manager Stephen Vogt is navigating a delicate situation and if Ramirez claims he is healthy enough to play, he is going to play. Fans are just left hoping Ramirez will get back to his old ways and fast.

Saturday's 6-1 win over the San Diego Padres was a glimpse at that MVP version of Ramirez. He finally ended his extra-base hit slump with a double, and added a sacrifice fly to drive in a run.

José Ramírez returns to lineup and rips a double into the gap in first but third-base coach Rouglas Odor inexplicably waves around Chase DeLauter, who is thrown out easily.



Jo Adell follows with RBI double. — Tom Withers (@twithersCLE) August 15, 2026

Ramirez is also known as a menace on the basepaths, but only has two stolen bases this month. He was caught stealing on Sunday, though it was good to see him at least make the attempt.

The Guardians now have an easy, at least on paper, stretch of upcoming series against the San Francisco Giants, Colorado Rockies, Los Angeles Angels, and Kansas City Royals. These are four of the worst teams in baseball and present Ramirez with a golden chance to get back on track.

If he does, the postseason chase is back on in full force. But if he can't hit against these teams, fans may be ready to pack it up in 2026.