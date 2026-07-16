3 Players the Guardians Could Acquire Ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline

The MLB All-Star break has come and gone, and with it, many MLB teams must decide what is next for their franchises with the trade deadline looming. The Cleveland Guardians, before their series against the Pirates, sit at 51-46 with a clear path to win the American League Central.

Because of that, and because the American League remains wide open, many expect that the Guardians will be buyers and add to their roster at the Aug. 3 trade deadline. While the trade market is still developing, names are already emerging that could make sense for the Guardians to acquire sooner rather than later.

Lane Thomas, OF, Kansas City Royals

A reunion with Lane Thomas makes more sense than it seems. The last time Guardians fans saw Thomas in Cleveland, he was dealing with an injury-plagued 2025 season. Now, Thomas has bounced back from injury with a .234 batting average and seven home runs.

More importantly, Thomas can hit well against left-handed pitching. Against lefties, Thomas has hit .272 with three home runs. This ability against left-handed pitchers addresses a clear weakness for the Guardians while also filling a platoon role in the Guardians outfield.

With Kansas City at the bottom of the American League Central at 38-59, the Royals have plenty of incentive to listen. While bringing Thomas back may not be the most popular decision among Guardians fans, his ability and the fact that his contract expires after the season may make sense for the Guardians front office.

Aroldis Chapman, RP, Boston Red Sox

Chapman was a much hotter name for the Guardians a few weeks ago, before the Red Sox started playing better baseball. Despite this, if the Red Sox still have a “selling” bone in their body, Chapman would make a ton of sense for the Guardians.

The 38-year-old reliever is entering the second half of the MLB season with 19 saves and a 2.20 ERA. Despite his age, the talent is still very much there for Chapman. Pairing him with Guardians All-Star reliever Cade Smith would be intriguing, though the fit is not perfect because both pitchers currently fill closer-type roles.

The role overlap, Chapman’s $13.3 million contract, and the Guardians’ usual spending habits all make a deal complicated. Add in the Red Sox’s recent hot streak, and Chapman feels like a long shot. Still, it is an intriguing one.

Spencer Steer, OF/1B, Cincinnati Reds

Steer is the strongest fit out of all the players mentioned. At only 28, Steer is batting .247 with 14 home runs and a .749 OPS. Steer also fits Cleveland's need for success against left-handed pitching, batting .333 against lefties. Steer is also versatile defensively, as he has experience at first, second, and third base, as well as the two corner outfield positions.

Unlike Chapman or Thomas, Steer would not be a rental player. Steer is under club control until 2028 and is owed $4 million in 2026. A trade for Steer would not be cheap with that in mind. Multiple prospects, including a top one, could be required.

If the Guardians truly want to go “all in” like rumors say they may, this is the type of move to push the ceiling of the team higher.

The Guardians Have a Decision to Make

Regardless of who Cleveland targets ahead of the Aug. 3 deadline, there are plenty of opportunities for the Guardians to improve their roster. The question comes down to how much capital the Guardians want to give up while also considering the state of their current roster, with José Ramírez and Angel Martínez still on the IL.

With the division within reach and the American League seemingly wide open, sticking with what they have could ultimately be the greater risk.