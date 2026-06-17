Adding Aroldis Chapman Should Be on the Guardians' Trade Deadline Wish List

The clock is ticking, and the chances of Aroldis Chapman remaining with the Boston Red Sox appear to be growing slimmer by the day.

Sitting a dozen games below .500, the Red Sox are looking more and more like they are headed for a rebuilding period, or at least selling at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline. If anyone is on the table, it's veteran reliever Chapman, who is still dominant on the mound even at 38 years old.

And when the Red Sox start shopping him, the Cleveland Guardians should be on the phone, testing the waters to see if they can bring him in.

Chapman is currently in year 17 of his major league career, posting a 0.44 ERA across 21 outings and 20.1 innings pitched. He has allowed a measly 10 hits, nine walks and one earned run, all while striking out 28 batters. With a 0.919 WHIP, his numbers show that, although he is continuing to age, his productivity isn't wavering.

"This one has read the same for about 15 years," a report by ESPN and MLB Insider Jeff Passan read. "Chapman sits in the upper-90s and tickles triple digits, throwing about 75% fastballs, now both a four-seamer and sinker. He'll mix in enough sliders (often out of the zone) to keep hitters honest and the occasional splitter against righties.

"He just keeps throwing hard into his late-30s and getting people out with basically one pitch."

After all, just last season, Chapman was an All-Star selection, finished seventh in the Cy Young award race and also received votes to be a league MVP.

If he's available, no matter if he has any sort of locker room issues or not, you make an offer.

The Guardians' Case

Reported on by Passan, Chapman has a 90% chance of being traded. With the Red Sox sputtering, the aging veteran would likely want to end up with a contending squad, especially as he attempts to chase his third World Series ring.

The Guardians, as of mid-June, are still sitting with a top spot in the American League Central standings and remain competitive.

Yes, they did just lose Angel Martinez and Jose Ramirez to injury, but the team is good enough to hold down the fort while they remain on the injured list. When they return, which is before the trade deadline hits, bringing in a guy like Chapman to help bridge the team back to normalcy is a realistic possibility.

Passan also did list the Guardians as a "Best Fit."

With current closer Cade Smith winning the American League Reliever of the Month award and leading the league in saves, adding Chapman would give the Guardians the best one-two punch in baseball.

One day, Smith could play setup while Chapman closes, the next Chapman could be the team's setup while Smith trots out for the ninth inning.

As the Guardians had in years past with Emmanuel Clase and Smith, having two closer-worthy arms makes all the difference in the world. Teams can very rarely find ways around that.

The team already does have a strong secondary option in lefty Erik Sabrowski, but last year's right-handed high-leverage star out of the bullpen, Hunter Gaddis, has taken a step back. It's uncertain whether or not he will get back to normal, sending batters packing left and right, but what is known is that Chapman is a once-in-a-lifetime arm.

The front office has already been more active than usual this season, and if the Guardians continue to stay competitive at Progressive Field while their Triple-A talent in Columbus keeps developing, a trade for Chapman could become a realistic possibility.