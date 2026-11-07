3 Prospects Who Could Make Guardians Opening Day Roster in 2027

The Cleveland Guardians have a long offseason ahead of them to figure out what they need to do to take another step forward in 2027.

Their current roster could use some adjustments in regard to upgrades at positions through free agency. But one thing many people are overlooking is the fact that the Guardians have some prospects within their organization that can help fill their needs.

It seems like every year, their front office decides a few players are ready for the big leagues and gives them a chance. Breakout players like Chase DeLauter, Travis Bazzana, and Parker Messick are a couple of notable names who are now regulars in Cleveland.

Looking ahead to next season, there are three prospects who could see themselves called up as early as Opening Day.

Here are the top prospects that could be in contention to make the roster at the start of the season:

Ralphy Velazquez

Akron RubberDucks infielder Ralphy Velazquez gestures after hitting a solo home run during the home opener against Reading, April 2, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Out of all of Cleveland’s prospects, Velazquez has the highest chances of being on the roster come Opening Day. Considering the Guardians have some decisions to make regarding their current veteran first basemen, Velazquez could be an easy plug-and-play.

Velazquez was selected in the first round of the 2023 MLB Draft and has continued to improve each season through the minor leagues. In 2026, with the Columbus Clippers, Velazquez finished the season with a .290 batting average while knocking out 29 home runs on 135 hits.

As a left-handed batter, Velazquez has a real knack for hitting the ball, as he had an OPS of .927 with 93 RBIs. It’s no secret that the Guardians would love to have that type of production on their major league roster.

Cleveland has to make a decision on looming free agent Nathaniel Lowe, whom they acquired at the trade deadline. Rhys Hoskins is unlikely to be brought back, and Kyle Manzardo spent the second half of the season in Columbus as well, figuring out his swing.

Jaison Chourio

Akron center fielder Jaison Chourio (11) makes a routine catch in a game against the Erie SeaWolves, June 30, 2026, 7 17 Credit Union Park, in Akron, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This name might sound familiar to most baseball fans, as Jaison is the younger brother of now World Series champion Jackson Chourio of the Milwaukee Brewers. The talent does, in fact, run in the family, and Jaison might be on his way to making his MLB debut next season.

Chourio spent the 2026 season with the Akron RubberDucks and was as consistent as it can get. He had a .274 batting average with 121 hits and 56 RBIs in the outfield, which could be useful considering the Guardians have a decision to make regarding Steven Kwan.

If Cleveland decides to trade Kwan during the offseason, Chourio could help fill a hole in the outfield even if it’s not as an everyday player. With the ascension of Angel Martinez and Petey Halpin, that could result in the Guardians seeking a trade for their Gold Glove-winning left fielder.

Chourio is an intriguing option, especially because he is a switch-hitter and has the athleticism to play anywhere in the outfield where they would need him. It might not be long before we see Chourio make his debut with the Guardians, possibly as early as Opening Day.

Khal Stephen

Akron RubberDucks pitcher Khal Stephen answers questions from reporters during media day April 1, 2026, at 7 17 Credit Union Park in Akron. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Guardians acquired right-handed pitching prospect Khal Stephen in the Shane Bieber trade to the Toronto Blue Jays. Stephen had put together a promising 2025 campaign in Toronto’s farm system, managing a 2.06 ERA with 99 strikeouts in 91 innings pitched through the minors.

At one point, Stephen was expected to make his MLB debut in 2026, but an elbow surgery ultimately cost him his season and put him on the shelf to rehab his nagging injury. Now, it appears Stephen is ready to put in the work during the offseason to play in 2027.

Typically, a surgery like Stephen’s would put him in a one-year recovery window, but with a strong rehabilitation program in place, his progress to get back on the mound has been promising.

Cleveland has three top starters in their rotation, and Stephen could help take some pressure off of starters like Parker Messick and Gavin Williams. It won’t be a guarantee that Stephen makes the Opening Day roster, but don’t be surprised if he’s ready to go early on.