Examining Chase DeLauter's Potential Silver Slugger-Winning 2026 Season

When the Cleveland Guardians entered the 2026 campaign, rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter was at the center of attention.

Following a postseason debut in the 2025 playoffs, curiosity lay in how he would perform in his first full season of major league action.

Well, he certainly didn't support.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the Guardians announced that DeLauter was in the running for an American League outfield Silver Slugger award, representing just how good of a year he had at the plate. He finished with a .287 batting average that helped boost his OPS up to .820, a team-best mark.

He also contributed 142 hits, 18 home runs and 67 RBI, consistently bringing in runs for the offense.

While there were bumps in the road along the way, he was by far Cleveland's most reliable and consistent bat.

For the honor, he joins Boston's Wilyer Abreu, Seattle's Randy Arozarena, New York's Cody Bellinger, Kansas City's Jac Caglianone, Detroit's Riley Greene, Chicago's Tristan Peters, Tampa Bay's Chandler Simpson and Los Angeles' Mike Trout.

Such an elite company shows just how much potential DeLauter has in his game, especially after just a single year of big-league action.

DeLauter's Season at a Deeper Level

Oct 17, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (24) reacts after hitting an RBI single against Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Nick Martinez (not pictured) during the first inning in game four of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With such tremendous pressure on his shoulders to begin the season, it was hard to tell just how good he would be in the navy blue and red.

But fortunately, he dominated in the first few games.

Going 4-3 to begin the campaign, DeLauter helped pace the Guardians' offense with nine hits and five home runs. He contributed eight RBI and also slugged a whopping 1.293. Without his strong start, the Guardians may not have been able to take series wins from the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs.

From there, DeLauter cooled off for a few weeks, with many concerned that his hot streak may have just been a one-and-done type of situation. He would eventually get injured in mid-June.

When he returned, though, that early-season form did as well.

He would go on to bat .310/.388/.502 for an OPS of .890 across the final 67 games of the season, adding on 18 doubles, two triples and nine home runs along the way. Being the Guardians' most consistent bat, he single-handedly carried them through multiple rough patches.

After losing a 7-1 slaughterfest against the Pittsburgh Pirates in mid-July, DeLauter posted a four-hit game with two doubles and three RBI the next day, with the Guardians rebounding to beat the Minnesota Twins 13-4.

Oct 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Chase DeLauter (24) reacts after hitting a single in the first inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game one of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another time, down the stretch of the season, the 25-year-old went 3-for-4 with two triples, two RBI and two runs in a series-concluding 7-2 win over the Colorado Rockies.

His ability to turn on his bat out of the blue was just the type of momentum the Guardians needed to clinch the division title.

He finished the season with three four-plus hit games and10 three-plus hit games.

With future Hall of Famer José Ramírez having a down season, all while the rest of the roster went through some of baseball's most eye-gouging offensive cold streaks, DeLauter gave the Guardians hope that they could make it into October and play meaningful, competitive baseball.

If DeLauter can build off the developments he made in 2027, all while taking potential Silver Slugger award-winning confidence to the plate, the Guardians may have found a long-term staple for the outfield to build on.