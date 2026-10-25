Could the Guardians Re-Sign Nathaniel Lowe After His Strong Finish?

The Cleveland Guardians have a few important decisions to make during the offseason in preparation for Spring Training and next regular season.

Among their list of important decisions is one in regard to their veteran first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, who was brought in at the trade deadline to help Cleveland’s offense get rolling.

It’s safe to say that his mission to contribute was successful, as he immediately took over and delivered as their first baseman. In his first full month with the Guardians, Lowe had 12 hits and 12 RBIs with two home runs, which helped Cleveland win the AL Central division again.

He was also one of their better players during their postseason run before losing in the ALCS to the Tampa Bay Rays, batting .243 in 37 at-bats with nine hits and five RBIs. There were a few standout Guardians to make note of, and Lowe was one of them.

It’s no secret Cleveland will have to make a few changes to their lineup before 2027, and the future of their first base could be one with a question mark next to it based on the predicted arrival of top prospect Ralphy Velazquez.

Here’s why the Guardians could resign Lowe to keep him around next season:

Lowe is one of very few veteran contributors in Cleveland’s lineup

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Nathaniel Lowe (46) hits an RBI single against the Tampa Bay Rays during the sixth inning in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If the scenario of Velazquez being called up happens at some point early in the season, having a veteran like Lowe on the team would be very helpful. His experience and knowledge can be easily passed on, which could be a real difference maker in Velazquez’s development.

Not to mention, Lowe is still hitting the ball very well, which will go a long way considering he’s an everyday player in the lineup. His 2026 season stats included a .252 batting average with 17 home runs, 64 RBIs, and 96 hits between Cincinnati and Cleveland.

To have production like that out of a 31-year-old player isn’t always a guarantee, but it would be safe for Cleveland to bet on him continuing to be a factor on their team considering their other options aren’t all that proven.

Kyle Manzardo was one of Cleveland’s every day first baseman next to veteran Rhys Hoskins, but Manzardo was sent down to figure out his swing in Columbus over the summer and never made it back up.

Both of those options aren’t worth putting all of their marbles on, whereas Lowe is a proven option that could sign for cheap. As of now, Lowe is set to be a free agent once the offseason officially begins, and his age could play a role in contract negotiations.

It’ll be a situation worth monitoring over the next month or two, but after the success both the Guardians and Lowe had in 2026, there could be a reunion on the horizon for both sides.