The Cleveland Guardians fell just short of the World Series and their biggest flaws were made painfully obvious on their way to losing three straight ALCS games. The offseason should be interesting with the upcoming negotiations, but in a normal offseason these free-agent signings could push the Guardians over the hill as the class of the American League.

Alec Bohm, First Base

This signing may be out of the Guardians’ budget with Bohm projecting to earn 13 million dollars next season. However, for what he can bring to the Guardians’ offense, it would be well worth it. They paid Edwin Encarncion 20 million dollars per year in 2017 when ownership believed that the team was ready to contend. The Guardians are once again ready as Jose Ramirez is approaching the end of his prime and the rookies made major strides this year.

Bohm hit .249 this season for the Philadelphia Phillies with 15 home runs and 88 runs batted in. He mashes left-handed pitching, hitting over .300 against southpaws in his career. Kyle Manzardo should be back with the team to handle right handers, and the first base position could be a strength for the team next season. He is the perfect middle-of-the-order hitter to elevate the lineup.

Jordan Montgomery, Starting Pitcher

The playoffs proved that starting pitching is key to making it to a World Series. The Guardians relied on two starting pitchers for the entirety of the playoffs to get deep into games. It did not always work and the bullpen was gassed. They need another arm to get through the postseason.

Montgomery missed all of the 2025 season and pitched very little in 2026. He was a very good pitcher with the New York Yankees and St. Louis Cardinals before injuries. The Guardians seem to pick pitchers coming off injuries to sign for cheap and see if they have anything left in the tank. Montgomery can fit this role to try and salvage his career.

Tim Hill, Reliever

Hill is coming off a down year with the New York Yankees, but he has been a very effective relief pitcher in his career. The Guardians saw plenty of Hill in the 2024 ALCS when the Yankees defeated them 3-1. Due to his down year, he can be signed for cheap and can become an important middle reliever in the bullpen.

The Guardians bullpen could not keep up with their demand in the playoffs and left-hander Tim Herrin did not look up to the task. Hill is also a left-handed reliever and can take over Herrin’s role next season.

Austin Hays, Left Field

The Guardians and Stephen Kwan have been unable to reach a contract extension agreement and Kwan may have forced their hands to make a move with his play in the second half of the season. Should they move on from Kwan, then the bat of Hays may be a good replacement.

Hays had a solid second half of the season in San Diego by hitting .316. He can be a 15-20 home run left fielder, which would be a great improvement in power from Kwan. He is only projected to make 3 million dollars, which could be in their 2027 budget.

Jonah Heim

Austin Hedges has been signing one-year contracts and his age is increasing. Patrick Bailey earned most of the playing time at catcher by the end of the season, and a backup might be a necessary hole to fill. Heim is a low .200 hitter, but has the potential for double-digit home runs. His best season came in 2023 with the Texas Rangers in which he hit 18 home runs and 95 runs batted in.

Heim’s projected signing amount is similar to that of Hedges, but Heim brings more power. The Guardians need to hit for more power next season to keep pace with the top teams.

It is always hard to project free agents for the league’s lowest payroll team, but the Guardians are close and spending just a little bit more could put them over the top.