The Cleveland Guardians have already been active in upgrading their team to continue their pursuit of a championship next season.

It was obvious during the postseason that their lack of starting pitching depth was a major factor in their unfortunate loss in the ALCS. This team was carried by Gavin Williams and Parker Messick and was forced to pitch bullpen games more often than not.

That was an automatic recipe for disaster, and it proved to be their downfall. However, it wasn’t that the Guardians didn’t have any starting-caliber pitchers on the bench, especially with Tanner Bibee sitting in the bullpen game after game.

Now, Bibee is slowly being worked out of Cleveland’s starting rotation on paper, which could affect his usage and productivity in 2027.

Recent signings put immense pressure on Bibee, even after his league-wide recognition

Sep 25, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) on the mound during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a confusing situation surrounding Bibee dating back to the start of the postseason, as he had been a major part of the Guardians rotation during the season but was hardly used once October arrived.

Manager Stephen Vogt had commented on Bibee’s lack of usage, saying the time never presented itself to use him. That simply cannot be true, so it’s safe to assume there may have been a lack of confidence in Bibee against the tough batters Cleveland faced.

That feeling of a lack of confidence has led the Guardians to make some immediate moves to ensure more stability in their starting rotation next season. Their first move was the signing of LHP Kris Bubic on a one-year, $17.5 million contract.

Bubic was already an upgrade over the inexperience Cleveland had in their rotation this season, even with his missed time due to injuries over the last few seasons. Then, the Guardians decided to re-sign Foster Griffin to a new three-year contract, which signaled their intentions to improve.

Having more payroll flexibility allowed the Guardians to be more heavy-handed when it came to spending money, but their willingness to improve might cost Bibee his role in their rotation.

At this point, it seems like Bibee is Cleveland’s fifth starter after their addition of Bubic and retention of Griffin. If that’s the case, Bibee will have to have a stellar start to 2027 to prove his worth as a starter.

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee (28) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s also important to note that Bibee was just recognized as the American League’s Gold Glove starting pitcher for the 2026 season, and yet he was a non-factor in the postseason.

Bibee will face a seemingly insurmountable amount of pressure in 2027, and it’s going to be an uphill battle to regain the trust and confidence the Guardians once had in Bibee if he struggles.

For now, Bibee is tied to Cleveland through the 2030 season, but if there are any more additions made to this rotation or concerns about Bibee, his future with the Guardians could become bleak real fast.