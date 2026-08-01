6 Trades That Make Too Much Sense for the Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians will have this weekend to finalize any trades ahead of Monday’s deadline.

The Guardians are expected to be active at the deadline, and there’s no guarantee that they are buyers.

Let’s take a look at a few trades that would make sense for the Guardians.

Alec Burleson, St. Louis Cardinals 1B

Want to fix this first base crisis and take a big swing? Call the Cardinals about Burleson.

The 27-year-old is hitting .282 with 15 home runs and 71 RBI. The Cardinals are over 13 games back in the National League Central, but adding Burleson won’t be easy. The Cardinals will need to be blown away by an offer, as he’s one of their best hitters and has a lot of club control.

If blue chip Guardians prospects like Ralphy Velasquez and Angel Genao are off the table, conversations might need to center around a young hitter like Kyle Manzardo with a secondary prospect.

Jo Adell, Los Angeles Angels RF

Even though Chase DeLauter has been a bright spot for the Guardians, adding Adell would help add some pop to this anemic batting offense in Cleveland.

He has 17 home runs, and the reeling Angels would be silly to not listen to offers.

This return package wouldn’t be nearly as intense, as the Guardians wouldn’t touch any of their top five prospects for Adell. A few mid-tier prospects would probably get a trade done.

Steven Kwan to the Los Angeles Dodgers or Philadelphia Phillies

After a very slow start, Kwan has turned his season around in Cleveland. But the 28-year-old still wants a big contract.

If the Guardians can find a controllable offensive power hitter, entertaining a Kwan trade could make some sense. Advanced metrics show worrisome data about Kwan’s bat speed – which is the lowest of his career. Because he turned around his season, big market teams would be interested in his services.

An interesting deal would be with the Dodgers, sending Kwan to a World Series favorite.

If the Guardians could land Dodgers No. 4 prospect Eduardo Quintero (who is currently in High-A) plus a few other prospects that are closer to debuting, moving Kwan for a bat with some pop could make sense.

A Kwan package to the Phillies that could return centerfielder Justin Crawford (Philly’s No. 3 prospect) and RHP Mick Abel (Philly’s No. 6 prospect) would be a package that at least returned a Major League ready player. Crawford debuted in March.

George Springer, Toronto Blue Jays OF

The 36-year-old isn’t the player he once was, and the Blue Jays are reeling one year after their World Series appearance.

It wouldn’t cost much via trade for the Guardians to acquire the rest of Springer’s large, expiring contract. This is a move that would give manager Stephen Vogt a platoon outfielder and proven postseason bat, even though his numbers have suffered a major decline.

Bo Naylor for RHP ​​Huascar Brazoban

The Mets are going to sell off some pieces, and bullpen arm Huascar Brazoban is a name to watch. The 36-year-old is under club control through 2030, and remains a top high leverage bullpen arm.

The Guardians gave up on Naylor when they acquired Patrick Bailey, but the Mets need a long-term solution at catcher and could gamble on the MLB-experienced Naylor if New York thinks they can fix him. If they attached another prospect to him, acquiring Holmes would be within reach.