Three Point Plan for the Guardians Perfect Trade Deadline

The MLB trade deadline is right around the corner and the Cleveland Guardians find themselves in an interesting position.

The Guardians have overachieved so far this season. Despite their current five-game losing streak, the Guardians are only 2.5 games behind the Chicago White Sox in the American League Central Division. They’ve overcome injuries, including to important hitters including superstar third baseman Jose Ramirez, rookie Chase DeLauter and Angel Martinez.

Cleveland’s starting pitching has been dominant, and has covered for the bullpen, which has taken a step backwards.

But this batting lineup is really bad, statistically one of the worst in baseball.

It takes two to tango, and there’s no guarantee that the Guardians will find a trade partner to improve their lineup or bullpen. The American League is wide open, so teams could be hesitant to wheel and deal. Next year’s season is uncertain due to a potential collective bargaining agreement holdout, which adds to the intrigue of next week’s deadline.

At the MLB trade deadline, the Guardians have to make sure they are continuing to push towards October.

Here’s a three-point plan for the Guardians to ace this deadline.

Steven Kwan

The Guardians should make a decision on Kwan at some point, and that decision is becoming a lot easier.

They can extend the 28-year-old left fielder to a new contract, keeping the Gold Glove talent in Cleveland. If this new CBA requires a salary floor, the Guardians might have to increase their payroll regardless, so keeping Kwan could make some sense.

But if Kwan’s number is too high, or the Guardians are concerned about his early-season dip in production, they absolutely must land major league caliber hitting in the trade package.

The Guardians rank 29th in runs per game and dead last in total bases. Even though Kwan had a dreadful start to the season, his bat has warmed up this summer. Trading him for distant prospects or pitchers when this team is on the doorstep of another playoff push seems shortsighted. Either keep Kwan, or trade him for a different bat.

Bullpen help

Could the Guardians get aggressive? They have plenty of Triple-A prospects in log-jammed positions. What if they traded one of those promising, young pieces for an elite arm out of the bullpen?

Guardians fans will remember when the Indians traded for Andrew Miller in 2016. Four minor league prospects went to the New York Yankees in the deal, including Clint Frazier, who was one of Cleveland’s top prospects.

If the Guardians could add somebody like Mason Miller or Aroldis Chapman, this pitching staff could be lethal. They don’t even need a closer. Guardians closer Cade Smith currently leads baseball in saves. But Miller was a lethal set up man, and the Guardians could use an upgrade there to take more pressure off of the bullpen as a group.

Solve first base

If the Guardians found a power-hitting first baseman, that would be the real dream.

Kyle Manzardo hasn’t been the player that was advertised. Rhys Hoskins is a veteran, but hasn’t provided much offense. And David Fry’s bat is ice cold, too.

Offensively, the Guardians have relied a ton on DeLauter and All-Star second baseman Travis Bazzana, Cleveland’s premier rookies. But if they could find a first baseman that could hit, this lineup would certainly improve.