Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor Receiving National Attention For Verbal Altercation
It isn't every day that one of the youngest, least headline-grabbing teams in baseball gets national attention.
But on Sunday, June 28, the Cleveland Guardians found themselves in a bit of a stir.
In the sixth inning of the Guardians' series finale bout against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, first baseman Josh Naylor, who played in Cleveland for five seasons, stepped up to the plate with a runner in scoring position.
With the Mariners holding a 4-1 advantage and two outs already posted that inning, the at-bat seemed relatively straightforward.
However, after taking a fastball high from reliever Tim Herrin, the next pitch clanked him high off the elbow. At first glance, it seemed like a simple hit-by-pitch, but after a replay showed somewhat of a lean from Naylor, the narrative changed.
It looked like the 29-year-old power-hitter intentionally stuck out his elbow to draw the call, something that caused Hedges to look Naylor's way as he trotted towards first.
Then, via Jomboy Media's lip-reading analysis, Naylor seemingly called Hedges a loser, before making a questionable gesture towards him. Hedges then allegedly responded: "No one likes you, literally nobody likes you."
Such an interaction between Naylor, Herrin and Hedges caused the internet to form into a storm. Many questioned the reason for such hostility between Naylor and Hedges, while others were not surprised by the antics.
When asked before Monday night's matchup against the Texas Rangers, manager Stephen Vogt shared that he, himself, wasn't shocked.
"No... right on par," Vogt said when asked if he was surprised. "... It was a curveball. We don't throw at anybody intentionally."
None of the words exchanged between Hedges and Naylor have been officially confirmed by either party or anyone close to the situation; however, Vogt's comments and audio pulled by Jomboy Media does signal that the potential negative interaction was legitimate.
This isn't the first time Naylor has had the national eyes drawn his way, though, as back in late 2025 he jumped in the way of an Ernie Clement throw from second, blocking a throw with his head. Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber and Clement were former teammates of Naylor at one point.
While Clement wasn't vocal at first, Bieber was, immediately throwing his hand up in frustration at the move from Naylor.
Naylor's antics could be attributed to his passion and competitiveness, something that was always evident during his days in Cleveland.
However, seeing former teammates bash heads is always going to draw headlines, especially when it's veteran players like Naylor and Hedges going at it.
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Cade Cracas is a sports media professional with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a recent graduate of Ashland University with degrees in digital media production and journalism.Follow CracasCade