Austin Hedges, Josh Naylor Receiving National Attention For Verbal Altercation

It isn't every day that one of the youngest, least headline-grabbing teams in baseball gets national attention.

But on Sunday, June 28, the Cleveland Guardians found themselves in a bit of a stir.

In the sixth inning of the Guardians' series finale bout against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field, first baseman Josh Naylor, who played in Cleveland for five seasons, stepped up to the plate with a runner in scoring position.

With the Mariners holding a 4-1 advantage and two outs already posted that inning, the at-bat seemed relatively straightforward.

Austin Hedges hit Josh Naylor with "Nobody likes you" during the Guardians comeback win in the series finale over the Mariners. #GuardsBall@JackORourke94 gives his thoughts on the beef.



Subscribe at https://t.co/NQSILMepFl for today's noon breakdown of Browns, Cavs, & more! pic.twitter.com/lzZQILMD95 — BIGPLAY Cleveland (@BIGPLAYcle) June 29, 2026

However, after taking a fastball high from reliever Tim Herrin, the next pitch clanked him high off the elbow. At first glance, it seemed like a simple hit-by-pitch, but after a replay showed somewhat of a lean from Naylor, the narrative changed.

It looked like the 29-year-old power-hitter intentionally stuck out his elbow to draw the call, something that caused Hedges to look Naylor's way as he trotted towards first.

Then, via Jomboy Media's lip-reading analysis, Naylor seemingly called Hedges a loser, before making a questionable gesture towards him. Hedges then allegedly responded: "No one likes you, literally nobody likes you."

"Literally nobody likes you." -Austin Hedges to his former teammate Josh Naylor pic.twitter.com/nRWbGrEN07 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2026

Such an interaction between Naylor, Herrin and Hedges caused the internet to form into a storm. Many questioned the reason for such hostility between Naylor and Hedges, while others were not surprised by the antics.

When asked before Monday night's matchup against the Texas Rangers, manager Stephen Vogt shared that he, himself, wasn't shocked.

"No... right on par," Vogt said when asked if he was surprised. "... It was a curveball. We don't throw at anybody intentionally."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was asked if he was surprised that the interaction between Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges happened:



"No... right on par"



"It was a curveball. We don't throw at anybody intentionally"#GuardsBall @WEWS https://t.co/cFeE3gp9Mj pic.twitter.com/oGKY5mVk1I — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) June 29, 2026

None of the words exchanged between Hedges and Naylor have been officially confirmed by either party or anyone close to the situation; however, Vogt's comments and audio pulled by Jomboy Media does signal that the potential negative interaction was legitimate.

Here is audio of Austin Hedges telling Josh Naylor "no one likes you. Literally no one likes you. Your own fucking teammates don't like you." https://t.co/MOIXplRiSq pic.twitter.com/f6bOfUztj5 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 29, 2026

This isn't the first time Naylor has had the national eyes drawn his way, though, as back in late 2025 he jumped in the way of an Ernie Clement throw from second, blocking a throw with his head. Blue Jays pitcher Shane Bieber and Clement were former teammates of Naylor at one point.

While Clement wasn't vocal at first, Bieber was, immediately throwing his hand up in frustration at the move from Naylor.

Josh Naylor was ruled out after further review pic.twitter.com/z4T8ZexXZM — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 21, 2025

Naylor's antics could be attributed to his passion and competitiveness, something that was always evident during his days in Cleveland.

However, seeing former teammates bash heads is always going to draw headlines, especially when it's veteran players like Naylor and Hedges going at it.