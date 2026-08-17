Stephen Vogt Breaks Down Fifth-Straight Series Loss, Chase DeLauter Injury

Another night, another loss.

And unfortunately, it wasn't just the game the Cleveland Guardians lost.

On Sunday, August 16, the Guardians played host to the San Diego Padres from Progressive Field for a series finale outing. After dropping Friday's outing, the Guardians bounced back to pull off a win on Saturday night. Unfortunately, that spark wasn't enough to light a flame as the offense provided just three hits in a 5-0 rain-delayed defeat.

Along with the tick going the wrong way in the win-loss column, the team played without rookie outfielder Chase DeLauter after the third inning.

The 24-year-old exited the game after experiencing mild tightness in his left hamstring, something that was confirmed by MLB.com's Tim Stebbins towards the tail end of the outing. In the postgame press conference, manager Stephen Vogt confirmed that it was simply a precautionary move.

"He kind of felt a little cramping sensation in his hamstring, and it just kind of didn't quite loosen up...we just felt let's not risk this thing," Vogt said. "Let's get him off his feet. So, just out of abundance of caution, got him out of there."

"He kind of felt a little cramping sensation in his hamstring, and it just kind of didn't quite loosen up...we just felt let's not risk this thing. Let's get him off his feet. So just out of abundance of caution, got him out of there."



(Via #Guardians Zoom) Stephen Vogt with an… https://t.co/9I40EpD6jN pic.twitter.com/uIHV2ikJQp — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) August 17, 2026

Since returning from the injured list at the end of June, he has slashed .321/.390/.494 for an OPS of .884. He has also smacked 52 hits, 10 doubles and six home runs, contributing 23 RBI along the way. Being one of Cleveland's best bats as of late, his absence at the plate certainly put the team behind the curve.

However, the five-run hurdle to climb put a damper on the expectations anyway.

Starting pitcher Tanner Bibee struggled to get in a groove, pitching through six frames but allowing seven hits, three earned runs and three walks. He also gave up two home runs.

Vogt, though, stood behind his starter and complimented the work he did to battle to stay in the outing, even when things got rough.

"I thought Tanner really battled, didn't have his best stuff today, you know, and to give us six and hold them to three with what he had today, it just shows you the fight that Tanner has," he said. "Because again, I don't think he would tell you he had his best stuff today, but to be able to hold them to three and give us a chance, excellent job by Tanner."

After Bibee was relieved by Matt Festa for the seventh, Tim Herrin and Logan Allen would each go on to give up runs in the eighth and ninth innings.

Closer Cade Smith came in to pitch one out in the ninth, getting him some action. For how strugglesome this team has been as of late, getting Smith time on the mound whenever possible is a priority. After all, just three wins since the trade deadline keeps him on the bench most of the time.

The Guardians will have a day to rest on Monday before heading back to Progressive Field for a three-game series starting Tuesday, August 18, against the San Francisco Giants.