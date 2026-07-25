Ben Lively Just a Few Steps Away From Return After Tommy John Surgery

As the 2026 MLB season approaches it's conclusion, Ben Lively is approaching a return to full-time baseball activities.

After being spotted in Cleveland late last week, the Guardians confirmed that Lively was nearing a rehab assignment. At the time, he had been working with the rest of the major league squad at Progressive Field, conducting a live batting practice to test out his arm post-Tommy John Surgery.

Now, on Saturday, July 25, the 34-year-old is geared up to make an appearance with the High-A Lake County Captains, effectively initiating his rehab stint.

Ben Livley will initiate a rehab stint with the Lake County Captians, per the #Guardians @LCCaptains x #GuardsBall x @WEWS — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) July 25, 2026

While he is expected to be away from the major league club for quite some time still, this is a positive sign for a player who, if the recovery process didn't go well, could have been off the diamond for the entire 2026 campaign.

There may not be a role for him carved out at Progressive Field just yet, but given his age and the reported uptick in his fastball velocity, he could become a reliable middle-inning relief pitcher.

Back in 2025, Lively posted a 3.22 ERA across nine games started and 44.2 innings pitched. He gave up just 15 walks to 29 strikeouts as well, embodying the Guardians' pitching style of forcing weak contact but not blowing away batters with strikeout pitches.

If he can come back and flex mid to high 90s with his four-seamer, then balance out his arsenal with his ability to miss bats using his sweeper-slider finishers, he could slide nicely into Cleveland's bullpen.

Undergoing Tommy John surgery in June of 2025, he was brought back to the organization on a two-year minor league deal this past offseason. Such a contract gives him the room to ease back into the game this season, before taking on a potentially larger role with the team next year.

When his new contract signing was announced, Lively shared that he wasn't going to be kept off the field for long. His energy and passion for the game were going to fuel him to recover quickly, with hopes of playing in the majors by the end of the year.

“I know we're gonna take it -- not really slow, but they know I don't hold back much,” Lively told MLB.com. “So I'm gonna get after it pretty quick...It’s a great medical staff. That's all I can really focus on, is the great group of guys here. It's hard to get away from this kind of culture that's been built in this building. It's just fun to be around no matter what."

With an appearance coming in Lake County, all signs are pointing towards a potential late August activation for the veteran who has helped mold a positive culture in Cleveland over the years.