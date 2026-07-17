Cleveland Guardians Announce Release of 2027 MLB Regular Season Schedule

The Cleveland Guardians now have an official MLB schedule for the 2027 regular season.

It was announced on social media Thursday afternoon that the Cleveland Guardians had an official schedule set for next season, with their first game taking place on Thursday, March 25, 2027, against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Like a base hit, the 2027 schedule has dropped!#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/kstdiAKasY — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) July 16, 2026

Their home opener at Progressive Field is scheduled for April 1st, 2027, against the New York Yankees, which should undoubtedly be a sell out for their four game opening weekend series.

With the Guardians now halfway through the 2026 regular season with sights set on another division title, their young roster should be more put together once the 2027 season arrives.

Even though Cleveland will play every team again next season, a format the MLB adopted before the 2023 season, here are the games fans should look forward to most next season.

2027 MLB regular season most anticipated games for the Guardians

Jun 10, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Trent Grisham (12) scores around the tag of Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges (27) during the sixth inning at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Of course, the most anticipated series at the beginning of next season is their four-game series against the New York Yankees for their opening weekend at Progressive Field.

That will be their first four game series of the season and has all the makings to be a barn burner of a weekend. Not to mention, the Guardians then follow up that exciting matchup with an immediate turnaround three game series against the Seattle Mariners at home.

Their schedule appears to get easier over the next month, with matchups against the Kansas City Royals, Colorado Rockies, and Las Vegas Athletics. A spring midweek series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers takes place May 11th through May 13th, which should be a popular game for fans to attend.

The 2027 MLB All-Star Game is set for July 13th, so Cleveland will get a nice break around the same time they usually do in the middle of the season. Hopefully, more Guardians will be featured in that game after Cleveland sent three players to represent them in this year’s All-Star Game.

Jul 14, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; American League Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) throws out a pitch during the third inning against the National League at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After that, the Guardians will go on the road for a three series trip where they’ll head to Cincinnati to battle for Ohio. Then, they’ll face off against the Yankees for the second time in The Bronx, before traveling to Chicago to play their rival White Sox.

Cleveland won’t take their west coach trip until late August of next year, with big series against the San Diego Padres, Los Angeles Angels, and San Francisco Giants.

Their last road trip comes a week before the end of the regular season, in which they’ll go back to New York to take on the Mets before they battle the Royals again in a four-game series followed by the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Guardians will close the season against their in-state rival Reds in their final battle of Ohio, which always turns out to be a big matchup of two storied franchises.