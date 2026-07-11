Parker Messick’s Empowering Pitching Helps To Extinguish Miami Marlins

The Cleveland Guardians left their mark in Miami for the first of their three games series, beating the Marlins 3-2 on Friday.

The team arrived in Miami for a big opener to duel with the fish before they take the next week off during the All-Star break, and the good guys sure didn’t disappoint. Cleveland did what they had to do early on with a few big hits from their rookie sensations, and pitching finished the job.

It was a game that felt very much like it belonged to the Guardians from the start, as it was controlled heavily on the mound by one of their rising young pitchers, Parker Messick.

It was clear that Cleveland had full control over the Marlins in this game due to the constricting pitching performance from Messick. Here’s how Messick and company took care of business against Miami.

Messick had the Marlins hitless into through five innings, building on his impressive resume

May 3, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) throws to a Cleveland Guardians batter during the first inning at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Scott Marshall-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Cleveland’s hitting duo of Chase DeLauter and Travis Bazzana helped get their three runs on the board to beat Miami, it was Parker Messick’s dominance that helped them secure the win.

The Marlins are no slouches this season, sitting with a winning record at the halfway point of this season led by their resurging run-happy batters. Usually, their offense is fluid, but Messick had other plans.

His pitching on Friday night was exactly the kind of performance you hope to see on the road, while even though he gave up a home run before his departure, that was their lone hit through six innings.

Messick leads the team in lowest ERA at 2.73 on the season and has been statistically their best starter all year with his numerous team low in most major pitching categories. He has the least amount of hits, earned runs, and home runs given up out of their five-man rotation.

Aug 20, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Parker Messick (77) reacts against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first inning at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okay, let’s not act like this kind of stat line for Messick is surprising, because he’s been doing this not only through the first half of this season, but was doing it last year as well. His wins above replacement have improved and is showcasing his zoned in pitching approach.

Not much has been proven to knock Messick off his boat during his starts for Cleveland. This was his last start until after the All-Star break, in which he will be participating as a first time representative.

Messick has surely deserved that honor with his sensational start to this season, and his pitching performance tonight backs up why he was rightfully chosen to represent the Cleveland Guardians in the 2026 MLB All-Star Game.