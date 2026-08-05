Cleveland Guardians End Gabriel Arias Experiment After Promoting Angel Genao

Gabriel Arias found himself back in the starting lineup Tuesday night after the Cleveland Guardians decided to rest Jose Ramirez due to some lingering hand pain.

Apparently, that game was enough for the organization to make a big change.

The Guardians have designated Gabriel Arias for assignment to clear a spot for Angel Genao. https://t.co/jUTQDNjbEc — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) August 5, 2026

Zack Meisel is reporting the Guardians are calling up top prospect Angel Genao. In response, they are also designating Arias for assignment. While he could technically end up with the organization again, it does appear both sides are set for a clean break.

Guardians tell fans several things with Arias DFA and Genao promotion

The organization is clearly going all-in to chase a title this season. Several key additions were made at the deadline and now the No. 2 prospect in the organization is coming up to try and help spark the offense.

They are not standing pat and that is an amazing realization for fans. Unfortunately, this aggressiveness may be due to the fact the league could be headed for a major work stoppage in 2027.

Genao turned 22 years old in May and began the year in Double-A Akron before a promotion to Triple-A Columbus. The shortstop, who can play around the infield, has some pop with 13 home runs this season and an .875 OPS between the two levels.

The Arias DFA also clears up a major concern fans had regarding Ramirez. Some assumed this call-up meant Ramirez was heading for a stint on the IL. Instead, it's now clear the team just wanted to move on from Arias.

The #Guardians promoted infielder Angel Genao from Columbus and DFAd Gabriel Arias today. Fans worried Joe Ramirez was headed for the injured list can breathe now. — Jeff Schudel (@jsproinsider) August 5, 2026

The team's superstar appears to be fine and can now get some more rest, if needed, with the addition of Genao to the roster.

The often frustrating Arias experiment is now over and plenty of fans will be happy with the news. He made yet another key error Tuesday night against the New York Mets that seemed to derail Joey Cantillo on the mound. This comes after other errors and baserunning blunders that have had fans angry all summer.

Arias joined the organization back in 2020 as part of the Mike Clevinger trade with the San Diego Padres. He was a positive-WAR player in 2025, but his constant blunders seemed to be the final straw, especially with so much young talent waiting in the organization.

The Guardians are loyal to former top prospects and gave Arias several years to prove himself. Now, Genao is the fresh new talent and Arias will try to reinvent himself elsewhere.