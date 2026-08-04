Concerning Reason Why Jose Ramirez Is Missing Guardians Game After Trade Deadline

Jose Ramirez is the engine that powers the Cleveland Guardians. That remains the case even after some impressive additions at the trade deadline.

Tuesday night's game versus the New York Mets will feature a new-look lineup for an offense that has been struggling all season. Unfortunately, Jose Ramirez will not be featured.

Jose Ramirez dealing with concerning situation

Guardians beat reporter Paul Hoynes shared the unfortunate news.

Jose Ramirez sidelined with soreness in left hand. It’s hand he had surgery on. — paul hoynes (@hoynsie) August 4, 2026

Ramirez is dealing with soreness in his left hand. As fans may recall, that is the hand he had surgery on earlier this season.

He is not heading to the injured list and there is no need for major panic at this point. However, it is concerning that he is dealing with soreness in a surgically-repaired hand. The goal of the surgery is to make sure all the pain is gone.

Yet such a situation does make logical sense. Ramirez had surgery and was only out for about five weeks. That is a quick return and it makes sense his hand could be sore, especially with how aggressive he plays the game.

Thus, Ramirez is out seemingly as a precaution on Tuesday. Gabriel Arias is stepping in at third base and joins a lineup that features an exciting new addition in Jo Adell.

Add in Ramirez in place of Arias and this is a strong lineup with even more reinforcements on the bench.

Ramirez has appeared in 82 games this season and is not having a banner year, at least by his standards. He is slashing .233/.331/.388 with 10 home runs. He hit 30 home runs last season and 39 in 2024.

The overall lack of power is an issue, which is made clear by the fact that Adell and his 16 home runs now lead the team. Kyle Manzardo is second with 13 and he was just sent down to Triple-A Columbus to make room for the new additions.

The Guardians as a whole need to wake up on offense and that includes Ramirez. It does seem, however, that he is fighting through some lingering pain, which helps explain his numbers this season. The Guardians are making the smart move by being extra cautious with their star player.

The hope is that Adell and Nathaniel Lowe will show up in Cleveland and help add some much-needed pop in the lineup. If they can do that, Ramirez may finally get some protection in the lineup and see his numbers improve right away. First, he needs to make sure his hand is 100%.