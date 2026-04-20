Travis Bazzana Rebounds From Rough Start, Validates No. 1 Pick Expectations

Just a few weeks ago, the internet was abuzz with questions about former No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft, Travis Bazzana.

The 23-year-old infield prospect had been struggling to begin the season, producing shaky play to begin the 2026 campaign. But recently, he has begun to turn a new leaf, with his slashing line jumping to .278/.374/.481 for an OPS of .855. He is now up to a team-high nine doubles in Triple-A Columbus, with his extra-base count now sitting at 12.

On Thursday, April 16, the Columbus Clippers fell to the Iowa Cubs, 11-10, in a 10-inning affair. However, while it wasn't enough to pull off the win, Bazzana was putting his best foot forward, providing the Clippers with a 3-for-6 performance that included a seventh-inning double, a ninth-inning single and a 10th-inning double.

He also had one RBI and one run scored, helping show that his production at the plate was amounting to ticks on the scoreboard.

Following his performance on Thursday, he then left the yard for the first time of the 2026 season on Saturday, April 18.

In a 7-6 loss to the Cubs, Bazzana went 2-for-5 from the plate with a home run and RBI.

If he can begin to carry this recent play into momentum moving forward, Cleveland's front office is going to continue to take note and start looking at his timeline more closely. After all, with current major league second baseman Juan Brito struggling and Gabriel Arias' injury holding him off the diamond for a few more weeks, Bazzana's path to the big leagues is fairly open.

The Front Office's Thoughts

Before the Cleveland Guardians' series finale against the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday, April 19, president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti spoke to the media to share an early-season update on the organization at large.

When asked about Bazzana, he shared a positive update into where the front office's mindset is at currently with his development.

"I think he's continuing to progress and build consistency with his at-bats and make progress on both sides of the ball, offensively and defensively," Antonetti said. "Last night [Saturday], he had another good game with two extra base hits, hit his first home run.

"...Actually, both those balls he drove out the other way. One was off the wall. I think the home run was left field. So he's making good progress."

#Guardians President of Baseball Ops Chris Antonetti feels top prospect Travis Bazzana is "making good progress"



A lot of talk about Bazzana today and what the team is looking at with him#GuardsBall @WEWS pic.twitter.com/ReVl1Nre0Q — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 19, 2026

Antonetti was then asked about what the front office is currently looking at with Bazzana, and if there was any part of his game they are honing in on to see further growth at.

"There are a lot of things that go into it," he began. "Again, the things that we're looking at with Travis are no different than we would be thinking about it for any other player, which is, one, what's the opportunity up here, both in the short and medium and long term, and then the individual's readiness to come up and help contribute at the major league level.

"And those are the two considerations we weigh not only for Travis but for everybody. And that's all-encompassing. That's not just offensively, defensively, base running, all the other things that go into it."

After spending much of the 2025 campaign injured and inactive, the Guardians are now just hoping that Bazzana can remain healthy, giving him the best chance to receive a call-up down the line.

"Last year, he didn't have those long stretches to really get locked in, and he's working towards that right now," Antonetti said. "So I think we saw progress over the course of spring, and the last week of spring was probably the most consistent he's been to date with his approach and with the consistency of his swing. So hopefully he's working back to that version of himself."

The Clippers and Bazzana will be back in action on Tuesday, April 21, in a matchup against the Buffalo Bisons.