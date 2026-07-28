Cleveland Guardians MLB Trade Deadline Tracker: Rumors, Targets & Updates

The 2026 MLB Trade Deadline is officially under a week away, and this year, the Cleveland Guardians are expected to be active.

Holding the No. 2 spot in the American League Central, the Guardians are just barely behind the Chicago White Sox. With hopes of making up some ground and putting some separation between the two sides, Cleveland's front office is expected to make a few moves.

While the Guardians did make a trade towards the beginning of the campaign, bringing in catcher Patrick Bailey from the San Francisco Giants, that alone won't be enough to push this team over the edge.

Here are the Guardians' rumors, targets and updates as the deadline nears:

Guardians Updates

None at this time

The Latest Rumors

As the deadline draws closer, rumors have begun circulating that the Guardians are looking to add a right-handed bat to the outfield and/or bringing in a more consistent arm to the bullpen. Both areas of the team are major flaws right now.

Rumors have also started to hit headlines that prospect infielder Angel Genao could be on the move, especially with his path to the big leagues blocked by Brayan Rocchio and Travis Bazzana down the middle of the field.

Feb 24, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Cleveland Guardians infielder Angel Genao against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Top Targets For Cleveland

OF Heliot Ramos - San Francisco Giants

Across five years of action in MLB, Giants outfielder Heliot Ramos owns a 3.3 bWAR with a .257/.315/.423 slash line, all while sporting a .739 OPS. Since being selected to his first All-Star Game back in 2024, Ramos has been a right-handed bat that the Giants could count on.

However, with where the organization is right now, owning an abysmal 43-60 overall record and sitting at the bottom of the National League West, it's obvious that moving him at the deadline makes sense to capitalize on his worth and land younger additions to the squad.

As the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline approaches, Ramos should be near the top of Cleveland's wish list.

LHP Mason Montgomery - Pittsburgh Pirates

On the 2026 season, left-handed reliever Mason Montgomery has been a Swiss Army knife for the Pirates.

Montgomery owns a 3.95 ERA in 44 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being acquired during the offseason. He has the heat with his four-seamer and the movement in his slider and curveball that can punch out opposing batters.

He has struck out 66 batters and walked just 20 this season, giving him a 1.223 WHIP.

Montgomery still possesses the traits that have made him an intriguing arm throughout his professional career. His ability to miss bats, highlighted by an 88th percentile Whiff% and 98th percentile K%, gives him the groundwork to become even better if he ends up in Cleveland.

If the Guardians are looking for an under-the-radar move to strengthen the bullpen for the second half of the season and beyond, Montgomery checks plenty of boxes.

As the deadline continues to approach and moves begin to be made, this article will remain updated with all the information on the Guardians.