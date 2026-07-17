This Bullpen Trade Target Could Bolster Guardians in Second Half

Mason Montgomery won't knock your socks off.

But at just 26 years old, the left-handed reliever could take that next step in his career with the Cleveland Guardians.

Heading out of the 2026 MLB All-Star Break, it is painfully obvious that the Guardians are just a piece or two away from being a strong postseason squad. With a young core, highlighted by rookies Travis Bazzana and Chase DeLauter, and a strong pitching staff, the Guardians have marched all the way to first in the American League Central.

While injuries and inconsistent spells have hindered the team's ability to get in a real groove, landing a player like Montgomery as the deadline approaches could be exactly what they need to take that next step in depth.

The Value Mason Montgomery Brings to the Table

Montgomery owns a 4.14 ERA in 38 appearances with the Pittsburgh Pirates after being acquired during the offseason. He has the heat with his four-seamer and the movement in his slider and curveball that can punch out opposing batters.

Posting a 1.30 WHIP this year with 31 hits and 17 walks allowed, he has had some shaky outings from time to time, though.

Montgomery still possesses the traits that have made him an intriguing arm throughout his professional career. His ability to miss bats, highlighted by an 88th percentile Whiff% and 98th percentile K%, gives him the groundwork to become even better if he ends up in Cleveland.

Mason Montgomery dials it up to 100 MPH to leave the bases loaded 🔥 pic.twitter.com/qe9DsCDbxH — MLB (@MLB) April 10, 2026

The Guardians wouldn't be asking Montgomery to pitch in the ninth inning, or come in during high-leverage situations, at least not yet, but he could slot into a low-pressure role while working with one of baseball's top pitching staffs.

Cleveland's in dire need of another left-handed reliever who can light up opposing batters the way that Erik Sabrowski can, and with him even being in somewhat of an unknown spot post-injury, the door is wide open for Montgomery to be molded into something special.

At 26 years old and under team control beyond this season, Montgomery wouldn't be thrust into a short-term prove-it-type role in Cleveland.

May 15, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Mason Montgomery (46) pitches against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He has the potential to become another piece that complements the bullpen nicely over the next several years, with Cade Smith, Sabrowski, Franco Aleman and others solidifying their spots.

With his current numbers where they are, and a 2025 window in which he sported a 5.67 ERA, his cost could be relatively affordable. Down in Triple-A Columbus, the Guardians have guys like Milan Tolentino, Juan Brito, Angel Genao and many others who are blocked by the talent at the big league level.

While it may be unrealistic to see the Guardians move Genao for Montgomery straight up, the front office has plenty of value to move around to make a deal happen; they would just have to show the interest and get the Pirates to bite.

If the Guardians are looking for an under-the-radar move to strengthen the bullpen for the second half of the season and beyond, Montgomery checks plenty of boxes.