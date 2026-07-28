This Guardians Prospect Is the Most Likely to Be Moved at the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline

If Brayan Rocchio wasn't a member of the Cleveland Guardians, prospect shortstop Angel Genao would likely be in the big leagues.

But unfortunately for Genao, Rocchio is playing some of the best baseball of his career, which has been a major boost for the Guardians this season.

As the 2026 MLB Trade Deadline draws closer, everything is pointing towards the organization potentially moving Genao. The 22-year-old is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the farm system, all while putting together a strong campaign, spotlighted by a .296/.397/.464 slash line.

The switch-hitter has balanced power and patience, smacking 19 total doubles, one triple and 11 home runs for 47 RBI, adding on 55 walks to 60 strikeouts along the way. Defensively, he has remained consistent, posting a .961 fielding percentage at shortstop, a .963 mark at third base, and a .933 mark at second base.

No matter the game, no matter the situation, Genao has consistently delivered for the team.

Cleveland #Guardians 22yr old switch-hitting (SS) prospect Angel Genao drives home a run in the 7th inning on his 2nd hit of the game for Columbus at St. Paul.



Genao is currently hitting .306 with a .876 OPS with the Clippers.#GuardsBall pic.twitter.com/h5XDV8hoxx — Guardians Prospective (@CleGuardPro) July 26, 2026

And while this level of success in Triple-A would warrant a piece of the pie in the big leagues, he's blocked by Rocchio and rookie Travis Bazzana.

"In a world where Travis Bazzana doesn't exist, Genao is probably their second baseman in the majors now...or about to be so. I'm a huge Angel Genao fan," Keith Law of The Athletic said recently on 92.3 The Fan. "They just have this embarrassment of riches in the middle infield."

The organizational depth that the Guardians have built in the middle infield, with Milan Tolentino and Juan Brito also spending time down the center of the diamond in Columbus, Genao is expendable. It's not that his potential is soured, but rather that another club may value him enough to part with a player who can immediately improve the big league roster.

"In a world where Travis Bazzana doesn't exist, Genao is probably their second baseman in the majors now...or about to be so. I'm a huge Angel Genao fan. They just have this embarrassment of riches in the middle infield."



➡️ @keithlaw w/ @CLETalkingHeads on the #Guardians middle… https://t.co/tu0e5i3jKp pic.twitter.com/lXZkkyU3G8 — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) July 15, 2026

A Trade Just Makes Sense

Moving on from Genao while his stock is still high will give the Guardians the best chance to capitalize on his worth.

At the moment, playing at the top of his game with a near .900 OPS and reliable fielding percentage in the upper 90s, the 22-year-old could warrant a pretty decent return. If Cleveland decides to target a controllable, right-handed outfielder that isn't a rental, or an impact arm out of the bullpen, Genao could become the centerpiece of a trade package.

He isn't going to be the sole component, being such an unknown talent at the highest level of the game, but his rapid progression through the minors and high ceiling make him intriguing for other sides.

Trading a prospect of his caliber is something that the Guardians will be careful with, especially with the Junior Caminero trade hurting them to this day, but that's often the price that contenders must pay if they want to push past the fold.

In hopes of moving back ahead of the Chicago White Sox for the top spot in the American League Central standings, Genao could be on another team by the time the deadline comes and goes.

And if that's the case, Cleveland better cross their fingers that it pays off.