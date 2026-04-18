Daniel Schneemann's Grand Slam Can't Lift Cleveland To Win Against Orioles

Daniel Schneemann is having a remarkable start to the 2026 campaign.

What more can you say?

But on Friday, April 17, the Cleveland Guardians, who had a four-run advantage from the bat of Schneemann, choked away the lead in the eighth inning to lose to the Baltimore Orioles, ____. The series is now level at one, with games three and four to be played over the coming days.

"[That was] a really cool moment for him to pick us up," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "You know, bases loaded... and to come up with two outs and hit the Grand Slam. That was a huge moment for Schnee."

While the bullpen let the Guardians down yet again, super utility Daniel Schneemann did all he could to try to help surge the team to a win.

With a scoreless game in hand and a 0-1 count sitting in front of him in the bottom of the seventh, Schneemann saw a 96.7 mph fastball at the top of the zone and absolutely smashed it.

"Schnee is a self-made great player," Vogt said. "I mean, our PD did a great job, obviously, all the way up. I want to give a lot of credit to them, but, you know, Schnee’s done this for himself. He’s worked his backside off, and he continues to get better each year and each moment, and he has turned into a really, really good player."

To get the bottom of the seventh going in the first place, Steven Kwan got on base via an error from the Orioles' second baseman, before Chase DeLauter sent him around the bases to third with a double. Following those two, the Orioles didn't want to risk a three-run shot from José Ramírez, intentionally walking him.

Kyle Manzardo and Rhys Hoskins would then both strike out, giving the Guardians just one more out to hand away, and Schneemann would end up making use of the small window of an opportunity.

His grand slam marked the second of his career and the second home run this season. His numbers across the board have jumped as well, with his slashing line now sitting at .313/.353/.563 for an OPS of .916.

He also now sits second on the team in RBI, with 11 on the campaign, only behind DeLauter, who has 12.

But even though it was great to see, the bullpen wasn't able to finish the job just minutes after Schneemann's crowd-popping moment.

The Bullpen Continues to Disappoint

It was nice to see Schneemann go out and try to push the Guardians over the hill and to a win.

However, once he got to the top of the hill, the Guardians relaxed, and all of a sudden, they came tumbling back to the bottom.

In the top of the eighth inning, the Guardians trotted out Shawn Armstrong. He would give up two walks and hit a batter, loading the bases with no outs.

"I thought tonight was just the lack of execution there," Vogt said about Armstrong's strugglesome start to the inning. "He’ll probably be the first one to tell you that he wasn’t at his best tonight. But, you know, again, Shawn Armstrong’s been really good for us this year. He’s been really good for a long time.

"Tonight was a one-off, and it’s just unfortunate that that’s how the game unfolded."

The coaching staff then turned to Erik Sabrowski, who then allowed a hit and a walk but struck out one batter and forced a flyout for another.

With just one out needed to close the inning, the team turned to Connor Brogdon, who gave up a three-run home run.

Due to how the inning played out, Brogdon was only credited with one earned run, Sabrowski was credited with two and Armstrong was handed three.

In the series against the St. Louis Cardinals, the bullpen was a major talking point for late-game frustrations. After taking the lead in game two, the Guardians would eventually collapse down the stretch, and the Cardinals ended up winning, 6-5, in extra innings.

While Vogt may be right that this window of struggles is just a one-off for some of these reliable arms, it's certainly a trend that is going to need to be monitored moving forward.