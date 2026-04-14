Cleveland Guardians Players, Coaches React After Monday Night Win Over Cardinals

The Cleveland Guardians are now 10-7 and still atop of the American League standings.

On Monday, April 13, the Guardians traveled to Busch Stadium to take on the St. Louis Cardinals, downing them in a pretty comfortable showing, 9-3. With the bats continuing to stay in a groove and the pitching staff holding back any chance of a Cardinals comeback, the Guardians now have an edge in the series.

They'll have a chance to win the series on Tuesday in a 7:45 p.m. EST matchup.

Following Monday's performance, Guardians manager Stephen Vogt began by highlighting super utility Daniel Schneemann, who has played a major role in helping the offense find separation or a spark recently.

“That was huge," Vogt said about Schneemann's two-run single in the top of the fourth inning. "I mean, he worked the count, laid off some sliders, which got him a fastball, and was able to get it through the hole. And, you know, Schnee had great at-bats last night off Sale and the other lefties. And then tonight, again, he gets another tough lefty and comes up with a huge hit. I mean, that broke it, that broke it open. Schnee is a good baseball player."

#Guardians manager Stephen Vogt on Daniel Schneemann’s at bat to break things open:

“That was huge. I mean, he worked the count, laid off some sliders, which got him a fastball and was able to get it through the hole. And, you know, Schnee had great at bats last night off Sale… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 14, 2026

Not only did he produce a good moment at the plate for Cleveland, but he also kept the Cardinals from rallying by making a good play defensively, too.

“Yeah, those really high ones that are far in the gap, they're right in between two off-fielders," Schneemann said about his basket catch against the outfield wall in the bottom of the fifth. "They're really tough. It's kind of tough play to communicate on, too, because you're both running for it for a long time. And so that's that was a good learning moment for both of us. One of us could have kind of just taken charge and called the other off.

"I should have done a better job communicating as well, but I was, I was just happy someone, someone came down."

Alongside Schneemann, the Guardians also received game-changing moments from Angel Martinez and Brayan Rocchio. Both left the yard for their second home runs of the 2026 campaign.

For Martinez, it isn't too surprising, as he has constantly been one of the more productive outfielders for Cleveland to begin the year, while Rocchio, who has had some ups and downs, needed that shot to keep his confidence high.

“Rocchy has had really good at-bats, not much to show for it," Vogt said. "And, you know, he's doing a good job taking walks. That's why he’s in the nine hole. Get on base for the top of the order, and he's been doing a great job with that, but maybe not getting the results. So for him to come through with kind of a big two-run homer to break it open and get some separation, really nice night for Brayan.”

The Guardians' Pitching

Starting pitcher Gavin Williams pitched a good outing, but not an eye-popping one.

He tossed through five innings, giving up just five hits, two walks and two earned runs, striking out five in the process. One of his two earned runs came off the barrel of Jordan Walker, whose magical start to the season continues. He's now up to eight home runs.

When asked about what went right and what went wrong, Williams honed in on his first inning. It was a long frame, but he was able to get through it.

“Yeah, early strikes, attack on the zone," Williams said. "Try to get as many… least amount of pitches in every inning after that. Goes deep as I possibly can. It was a little jump scare in the first inning, 35 pitches, but worked out of it.”

#Guardians Gavin Williams on what he did and his mindset to not let that long 1st inning get to him:

“Yeah, early strikes, attack on the zone. Try to get as many… least amount of pitches in every inning after that. Goes deep as I possibly can. It was a little jump scare in the… — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) April 14, 2026

On the year, Williams' overall record improves to 2-1, while his season ERA remains at a solid mark of 2.38 with a WHIP of 1.15 and a batting average against of .137. He's struck out a total of 29 batters and allowed just 10 total hits. If he can keep his walks down, Williams will have a chance to make a case for Cy Young discussions by the end of the year.

For now, though, the Guardians will look to continue tacking on more wins as they prepare for the heart of the campaign.

With reliable arms and consistent bats, Cleveland has set itself up nicely to go and win the American League Central.